Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Bender's Crusade: Clarkstown police officer who had leg amputated runs for fundraisers
Matthew Bender is not losing track of his life, even after a motorcycle accident last fall in Thiells meant his left leg had to be amputated below the knee.
Police: Dutchess County woman had Fentanyl on her when she appeared in court
A Dutchess County woman accused of selling drugs in her home, had drugs on her in a recent court appearance, according to police.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police: Bayonne officer suspended following arrest over failing to pay tolls
The Jersey Journal reports that Veloz owes the Port Authority $52,000.
Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust
Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges.
Former Stony Point police chief dies at 65
Chief Daniel Ricci suddenly died at age 65 earlier this week.
Ulster man accused of pulling gun on family with child, Beacon police officer
An Ulster County man is accused of pulling a gun on a family with a small child and then a police officer inBeacon.
OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT
Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Poughkeepsie police: Man arrested for threatening someone with a stolen gun
According to the city of Poughkeepsie PBA, they received a call just after 3 p.m. that a man, now identified as Stephone McKinnon, 39, had threatened someone with a gun on Noxon Street.
Lawyer: Selden family suing NYPD officer for $20 million over road rage incident
The lawyer representing a Selden family says his clients are suing an NYPD officer for $20 million over a road rage incident.
VIDEO: Freehold Township police officer saves American flag
Freehold Township Police Officer Adam Nimick pulled over in a Freehold Township neighborhood during his routine patrols to make a rescue – the American flag!
