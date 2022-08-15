Read full article on original website
Flood Ready Tennessee commemorates deadly Waverly flooding on anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Flood Ready Tennessee (FRT) remembers the victims and survivors of the August 2021 floods in Waverly, Tennessee. FRT states one year after this disastrous event, the city is still struggling to economically recover, rebuilding efforts are still ongoing, and the 4,000 people affected are still grappling with emotional and physical effects.
Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
COVID-19 case rates in Tennessee among school-aged children on rise, state 5th nationally
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of school-aged children testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee is on the rise since the start of the school year, following the state's trend as a whole. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) report for the week ending August 11th, 5,140 children between the ages...
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral
A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
