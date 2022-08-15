Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Armed Robertsdale domestic violence suspect arrested after releasing children following 3-day standoff
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man is under arrest and his two children are safe, but these things are true only after days of tense negotiations and ultimate action by law enforcement officials. It was on Monday when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Robertsdale...
WALA-TV FOX10
FDLE arrests Pensacola gun shop manager for racketeering, grand theft
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Pensacola gun shop manager accused of defrauding customers. John David Floyd, 57, manager of Don’s Gun Shop, is facing one count of organized fraud, one count of racketeering, one count of exploitation of an elderly person, 41 counts of grand theft, 81 counts of petit theft, two counts of money laundering and two counts of giving worthless checks, all felonies.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in killing of TikTok star’s son
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening. Twenty-year-old Reuben Gulley, from Saraland, surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, the murder warrant was issued on August 4. Gulley has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death. Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder. The family is thankful but still wants more answers. Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019. The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of fake armored truck robbery pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted last year of staging a fake holdup of his armored truck pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a bogus application for COVID-19 funds while he was locked up on the original charge. Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 26, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
WALA-TV FOX10
OWA Community Safety Day and more
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thank a first responder and put safety first at OWA’s annual Community Safety Day. Head to Downtown OWA for Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 20 starting at 5pm. During this free event, guests will enjoy interactive demonstrations from first responders, public safety officers, and local organizations that support the betterment of our South Baldwin community. Plus, it’s a great way for you to help us celebrate those who work so hard to help keep our community safe!
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile fire station receives mattress donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend. It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
WALA-TV FOX10
Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile. Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park. On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Steak Trio with Taqueria Mexico
Joe & Jenn visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious steak dishes! Watch the video to check out the Carne Asada, Bistek a la Mexicana, and Bistek Encebollado. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
WALA-TV FOX10
Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This foundation is a must have! We spoke with a beauty consultant about this incredible product that matches your skin. There will be no more guessing or matching colors, this foundation automatically matches to your unique color each and every time. You can grab a foundation and primer to make your makeup pop!
Comments / 0