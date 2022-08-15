ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

FDLE arrests Pensacola gun shop manager for racketeering, grand theft

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Pensacola gun shop manager accused of defrauding customers. John David Floyd, 57, manager of Don’s Gun Shop, is facing one count of organized fraud, one count of racketeering, one count of exploitation of an elderly person, 41 counts of grand theft, 81 counts of petit theft, two counts of money laundering and two counts of giving worthless checks, all felonies.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in killing of TikTok star’s son

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening. Twenty-year-old Reuben Gulley, from Saraland, surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, the murder warrant was issued on August 4. Gulley has been...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death. Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder. The family is thankful but still wants more answers. Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019. The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

OWA Community Safety Day and more

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thank a first responder and put safety first at OWA’s annual Community Safety Day. Head to Downtown OWA for Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 20 starting at 5pm. During this free event, guests will enjoy interactive demonstrations from first responders, public safety officers, and local organizations that support the betterment of our South Baldwin community. Plus, it’s a great way for you to help us celebrate those who work so hard to help keep our community safe!
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile fire station receives mattress donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend. It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile. Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park. On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Steak Trio with Taqueria Mexico

Joe & Jenn visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious steak dishes! Watch the video to check out the Carne Asada, Bistek a la Mexicana, and Bistek Encebollado. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This foundation is a must have! We spoke with a beauty consultant about this incredible product that matches your skin. There will be no more guessing or matching colors, this foundation automatically matches to your unique color each and every time. You can grab a foundation and primer to make your makeup pop!
MOBILE, AL

