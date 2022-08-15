Read full article on original website
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has...
Carmel woman gets 3 years in prison, probation for rape of special needs minor
CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor. Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal...
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side. IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person. The man’s...
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
Madison County prosecutor seeking death penalty against suspect in murder of Elwood police officer
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office announced it is seeking the death penalty in the murder of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The prosecutor’s office filed a request with the state of Indiana Wednesday to request that Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, be sentenced to death if found guilty of shooting and killing Officer Shahnavaz during a traffic stop on July 31.
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
Stranger rescues three local teens from car wreck in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. – Three teenagers that were pulled from a wrecked car are now searching for the stranger who helped them get out to safety. Saturday morning, Connor Burress, his girlfriend, Ally Dunne and one of their other friends were on their way to volunteer at an animal sanctuary. They were on Highway 36, near 400 West in Danville when they got into an accident.
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
FISHERS, Ind. — A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis. The Fishers Fire Department said they have been made aware of the incident, which involved an off-duty employee. On Aug. 9, Chase Eggleton was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police in the area of 82nd and Shadeland.
Police looking for help identifying man spotted near burglary
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police need your help identifying a man spotted near a business that was burglarized recently. The Indiana State Police said the burglary happened at Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo. An employee reported that around 7:30 p.m. on August 11, power and plumbing tools were stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
Overnight vandalism damages Camby church and mobile pantry bus
CAMBY, Ind. — Lydia Watson and her family were just at the Neighborhood Bible Church on Wednesday for Bible study. “Last night, we were here for an hour and all we did was pray,” Watson said. Watson, who leads the church alongside her husband, said all was fine...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement during the search of her home. Evidence from the search therefore could not be used in the case, leading to the decision by the prosecutor’s office to dismiss the case.
Shootings under investigation across Indianapolis
At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League …. New Zealand: Children’s remains found inside suitcases …. Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged …. Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of...
Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was...
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and South High School Road.
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted on murder charge
Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for murder. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/impd-seeks-help-finding-man-wanted-on-murder-charge/
