Lafayette, IN

cbs4indy.com

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lafayette, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
GREENCASTLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Madison County prosecutor seeking death penalty against suspect in murder of Elwood police officer

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office announced it is seeking the death penalty in the murder of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The prosecutor’s office filed a request with the state of Indiana Wednesday to request that Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, be sentenced to death if found guilty of shooting and killing Officer Shahnavaz during a traffic stop on July 31.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Stranger rescues three local teens from car wreck in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. – Three teenagers that were pulled from a wrecked car are now searching for the stranger who helped them get out to safety. Saturday morning, Connor Burress, his girlfriend, Ally Dunne and one of their other friends were on their way to volunteer at an animal sanctuary. They were on Highway 36, near 400 West in Danville when they got into an accident.
DANVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check

FISHERS, Ind. — A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis. The Fishers Fire Department said they have been made aware of the incident, which involved an off-duty employee. On Aug. 9, Chase Eggleton was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police in the area of 82nd and Shadeland.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for help identifying man spotted near burglary

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police need your help identifying a man spotted near a business that was burglarized recently. The Indiana State Police said the burglary happened at Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo. An employee reported that around 7:30 p.m. on August 11, power and plumbing tools were stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement during the search of her home. Evidence from the search therefore could not be used in the case, leading to the decision by the prosecutor’s office to dismiss the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shootings under investigation across Indianapolis

At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League …. New Zealand: Children’s remains found inside suitcases …. Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged …. Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and South High School Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

