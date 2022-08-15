ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
Gov. Holcomb names Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones as the Indiana state fire marshal

INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal. “Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”
