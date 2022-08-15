Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Purdue Agriculture dean appoints new agricultural sciences education and communications department head
WEST LAFAYETTE — Karen Plaut, Purdue University’s Glenn W. Sample Dean of the College of Agriculture, has appointed Rama Radhakrishna as head of the Department of Agricultural Sciences Education and Communications. “Rama brings impressive strengths to Purdue Agriculture and ASEC,” Plaut said. “His commitment to all aspects of...
wbiw.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb names Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones as the Indiana state fire marshal
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal. “Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”
