cbs4indy.com
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
wbiw.com
BNL girls third, boys fourth at Seymour
SEYMOUR – Jonah Bailey finished fourth overall while powering Bedford North Lawrence to fourth place in the Seymour Invitational during boys high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 87 points. Jennings County won the event with 33, followed by Seymour (48) and Brownstown (79) in the...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigating the death of Connersville Man
CONNERSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Connersville man early Wednesday morning. Around 8:00 a.m., Indiana State Police detectives from the Pendleton District responded to Dale Cemetery (807 N. Gregg Road, Connersville, Indiana) for a report of a deceased male. When officers arrived, they located the body of a white, male in his early 50’s.
WIBC.com
11-Year-Old Girl Gagged, Molested at Park; Man Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 51-year-old James Howard in the case. According to jail records, he faces preliminary charges of child molestation and criminal confinement. According...
wbiw.com
Stars split matches in Invitational
BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
wbiw.com
Brown County clips BNL volleyball in 4 sets
NASHVILLE – Brown County rallied from a first-set setback to top Bedford Lawrence in four sets during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Stars won the opener 25-23 before the Eagles rolled to 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 wins before a raucous home crowd. ”Tonight was a battle,” BNL...
wbiw.com
Stars clip Linton for first win of season
LINTON – Bedford North Lawrence swept the singles while conquering Linton 3-2 during boys high school tennis action on Thursday. The Stars (1-2) dropped only one game on the three singles courts. Graham Turner trounced Connor Daily 6-1, 6-0 at No.1, Nate Pemberton popped Asa Gambill 6-0, 6-0 at No.2, while Jayden Kemp swept past Questyn Hardesty 6-0, 6-0 at No.3.
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
wbiw.com
No.17 Artesians continue mastery of Stars with 28-14 victory in season opener
BEDFORD – The quarterback uniforms told the story. One was sweat stained, covered in those pesky, sticky rubber pellets from the artificial surface. The other was as pristine white as a wedding dress. Guess who won. While Bedford North Lawrence’s Memphis Louden spent almost every snap in escape mode...
WIBC.com
Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape
INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
State police asking for public’s assistance in investigation of Indiana man’s death
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville, Indiana man was found dead early Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police detectives responded to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased male, according to police. When officers arrived,...
wbiw.com
No.19 Stars roll past South
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence posted a 180-202 victory over Bloomington South during girls high school golf action on the front nine of Bloomington Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Chloe McFaddin birdied the first hole and paced the No.19 Stars with a 43. Ellie Horton posted 45, while Kenley...
Man killed in westside Indy shooting, police say
A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday on Indianapolis' west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, police say
Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.
Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect
BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
wbiw.com
IU student found dead in Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON – Avery R. McMillan, 20, an IU Bloomington student, was found dead in a home Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Arlington Road near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says an autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. Those...
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
