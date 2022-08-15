Read full article on original website
RED BANK: JOBS, BROADWALK ON AGENDA
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Correction: The council workshop and regular sessions are slated for Thursday, not Wednesday as originally reported here. For its only public sessions of August, the Red Bank council will meet virtually Thursday night. Among the business on the workshop and regular agendas:...
RED BANK: SUNNY, WITH POSSIBLE BARGAINS
Paint brushes were out for some sprucing-up in downtown Red Bank as temperatures rose to the mid-80s under sunny skies Thursday. Friday’s conditions are expected to be a repeat as the 68th annual Sidewalk Sale kicks off a three-day run. Check out the extended National Weather Service forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: OFFICES, EMPTY LOT GET SPRUCING
Something’s up – finally – at an eyesore lot on Drs. James Parker Boulevard in Red Bank. And the large office building next door is getting some attention, too. After a vacant house was torn down about a decade ago, the trash-strewn lot at 26 Drs. Parker sat idle for years. It’s seen here in 2014.
RED BANK: BARGAINS TO FILL SIDEWALKS
It’s a summer tradition that for 67 summers past has helped sustain local business: the Red Bank Sidewalk Sale. And it returns for a three-day run starting August 19. redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.) Presented by Red Bank Rivercenter, the curbside shop-a-thon features bargain wares displayed outdoors (and indoors)...
RED BANK: NO INJURIES IN NEAR-ROLLOVER
A passenger vehicle ended up on its side after an accident in Red Bank early Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured when a Toyota RAV4 heading west on Mechanic Street struck a car parked near Washington Street at about 12:10 p.m., police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen. Neither alcohol nor...
RED BANK: DWI CHARGED IN ROLLOVER CRASH
A motorist whose vehicle rolled over in a crash Sunday was charged with driving under the influence, Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen. The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Harrison Avenue, just south of the intersection with River Road. McConnell said a Hyundai driven by Kaitlyn...
RED BANK: COPS + KIDS + COPTER = FUN
Always fun and mind-blowing for kids, Red Bank’s annual National Night Out Against Crime once again featured a visit by a military helicopter to Count Basie Park Tuesday night. The police-sponsored festival featured free food, games, music and community information, organized this year by Patrolman Milton Gray IV. But...
RED BANK: WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK
Seagulls kept cool on a sandbar in the Swimming River off Bellhaven Nature Area in Red Bank as ‘feels-like’ temperatures for humans topped 100 degrees earlier this week. With the heat wave now broken, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a weekend of sunshine and temperatures peaking at about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 07/06/2022. In the area of Broad St., the owner of a property reported a building was marked with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.
RED BANK: HOT AND HAZY DAYS AHEAD
Blurred out by heat haze, an umbrella-toting woman crosses Monmouth Street in Red Bank, as seen from Shrewsbury Avenue Tuesday. It’s about to get hotter and hazier. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to peak in the high 80s, and Thursday’s feels-like index may get as high as 104, according to the National Weather Service.
RED BANK: AUGUST MAY GET DAMP START
Sunday’s majestic sunrise over the Navesink River heralded fair weather to close out July on the Greater Red Bank Green. August, however, begins under partly cloudy skies with a low chance of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: ROBBERY, ARSON CHARGED
A Red Bank man was arrested on charges he set three fires in the borough and robbed a Little Silver pharmacy in a 12-hour spree earlier this week. Anthony Sambogna, 24, was arrested without incident on Branch Avenue in Little Silver Tuesday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in a press release Thursday.
RED BANK: CHROMEBOOKS ON LOAN AT LIBRARY
The Red Bank Public Library has added Chromebooks to the information technology available for borrowing by patrons. The Red Bank Public Library has a variety of technology available for cardholders to borrow. This lending program is designed to acknowledge the fundamental importance of equal access to the technology and the Internet in modern society. By providing the means to access the internet at home, the Library can help connect members of the community to important resources and services even when the library building is closed.
RED BANK: SCHOOL COPS ON HOLD
The Red Bank council tabled a plan to put armed police in the borough’s primary and middle schools Wednesday night. The council’s second session of the month ended with quarreling among members over a requested change to the meeting schedule. On the agenda was a proposed resolution authorizing...
RED BANK: TOURS ADDED TO APP
Press release from the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. In the spring of 2022 students Rhea Kripalani and Emily Luo, of Monmouth County High Tech High School in Lincroft, New Jersey, created three more tours for the Red Bank History app. The new tours include “Arts and Entertainment in Red Bank,” “Expansion of the African American Experience” and “Industry and Transportation of Red Bank.”
RED BANK: BROADWALK SET FOR RETURN
An employee of Catch 19 setting up tables Friday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Outside the traffic-free zone, however, none of the parking-space streateries used over the past two summers have returned, following a sixfold increase in fees by the borough council. . Below, safety barrels were...
RED BANK: BROADWALK RELAUNCH “ON TRACK”
Gleaming new retractable security bollards are expected make their debut on Broad Street in downtown Red Bank with the return of Broadwalk Friday. But will businesses be ready for the late-starting third season of the dining and shopping plaza?. When raised into position from their underground silos, the bollards will...
RED BANK: LAWN-WATERING RESTRICTED
A Red Bank man watering his lawn during a light rain in July, 2013. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Amid the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer, Red Bank’s water supplier has instituted a water conservation restriction. New Jersey American Water Company, which supplies...
