Cancer

Novartis' Lung Cancer Candidate Misses Primary Goal In Post Surgery Setting

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • Novartis AG's NVS Phase 3 CANOPY-A study of canakinumab (ACZ885) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) versus placebo.
  • No unexpected safety signals were observed. Findings from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • The study evaluated canakinumab in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected (R0) NSCLC.
  • "We invested in the CANOPY program based on signals of reduced lung cancer incidence and mortality observed in the CANTOS study. These positive signals supported the study of canakinumab as adjuvant treatment for early lung cancer," said Jeff Legos, EVP, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development.
  • Canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity and selectivity to human IL-1β and inhibits IL-1β activity by blocking its interaction with its receptors3-5.
  • By inhibiting IL-1β, preliminary evidence suggests that canakinumab may suppress pro-tumor inflammation to enhance anti-tumor immune response, reduce tumor cell proliferation, survival and invasiveness and impair angiogenesis.
  • Pro-Tumor inflammation enables tumor development.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.86% at $84.94 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

