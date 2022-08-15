ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Mother, daughter lucky to survive Sylvania fire reflect on challenges

By By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLo0L_0hHaVdMd00

A thunderous sound upset the peaceful atmosphere at the Hunt Club Apartments on Alexis Road in Sylvania cautioning residents to investigate their surroundings.

“We heard a boom,” said Denise Eichenberg, 51, reliving the moments right before she opened the front door to plumes of smoke flooding her home on July 15.

“It was black, cannot see anything, choking smoke,” said Ms. Eichenberg, describing in detail the moments right before she and her daughter Kira escaped their apartment.

Screams from Kira Eichenberg, 17, cut through the smoke and Ms. Eichenberg acted quickly.

“When we went out into the hallway, I was frozen,” Kira said. “I couldn't move. It was just black smoke everywhere. I was screaming for help.”

“She had to drag me down the stairs,” Kira said about her mother getting both of them to safety.

In shorts and tank tops, the two made it out of the burning building alive.

“By the time we made it around front, three buildings were already in flames,” said Ms. Eichenberg, thankful to have her daughter and their two cats, Zasperrilla and Seap, out of harm’s way.

The morning of the fire, Ms. Eichenberg had a premonition. She didn’t feel fully herself and chose to take off work.

“Now the thing is,” Ms. Eichenberg said. “If I had not called off, I probably would not have a daughter.”

Grabbing two laptops instead of her shoes Kira was barefoot on the pavement, but alive watching their home pass away.

A few calls later, a family friend, Stacy Stuller, picked up the mother and daughter, took them to Walmart, bought them essential items such as clothing, and then let the two stay with her until they could find other arrangements.

The blaze at 5600 W. Alexis Rd. was reported just before 3 p.m. July 15.

Fire crews brought the flames under control within an hour, assistant fire chief Christopher Nye said at the time. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the department said.

In total, 60 units were damaged by the fire across five different buildings. The management of the Hunt Club Apartments offered other living arrangements on a first-come, first-served basis to tenants, but accommodations were not available for everyone.

Eventually, Ms. Eichenberg was allowed to re-enter the charred remains of her home and was lucky enough to find some family photos intact in the debris.

An unfortunate lapse in Ms. Eichenberg’s renter’s insurance in April stopped her from replacing all of her items. Instead, Ms. Eichenberg moved forward to start a GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/ad079031 to help with expenses.

For all of their losses, the mother and daughter count themselves lucky.

“I had a best friend, and she was selling me a house dirt cheap,” said Ms. Eichenberg, who had begun the process of buying a house in Risingsun, Ohio, in December.

Another fortunate factor for the duo was Ms. Eichenberg’s understanding workplace, TARTA, which allowed the mother to take multiple weeks off on sick leave.

“It's very, very, still very, very emotional,” said Ms. Eichenberg, explaining that there are triggers for both her and her daughter that bring the intensity of what they lost back to them.

During mundane tasks, Ms. Eichenberg and her daughter have become overwhelmed with emotion and panic. Laundry or driving has been enough to push them to tears or panic.

“I just spent 22 years in Sylvania. This isn't — this is a roof over my head, but it's not home,” said Ms. Eichenberg, who rushed her plans to move by a year with help from friends and strangers alike.

Without comfort from familiar surroundings or material items, the few keepsakes they still have, like, Patty, a stuffed animal from Ms. Eichenberg’s childhood, hold even greater significance to them.

“She's not pretty,” said Ms. Eichenberg, holding the grayish weathered animal, “But I got her for Christmas in 1981.”

“This was a very happy moment,” Ms. Eichenberg said, holding the stuffed toy close with a smile.

Yet much remains to be done. The remainder of the fire will be ever-present for Kira throughout the school year as she commutes 45 minutes to an hour to finish her senior year at Northview High School in Sylvania.

Ms. Eichenberg is just happy her daughter can finish the school year at Northview.

A primary reason for staying at Hunt Club Apartments was “Sylvania and Sylvania schools,” said Ms. Eichenberg, who felt the apartment was an affordable option for those wanting to get to a good school district.

The school year will be filled with challenges as the mother and daughter address unfinished business in Sylvania and trying to work on a fixer-upper in rural Risingsun.

Even though school starts Monday for Kira, she has been commuting regularly.

“I've been going to Sylvania almost every day because that's where all my friends are,” said Kira, who plans on staying with a friend during the weekdays.

“We plan to go to college together too, so it's kind of like a preview of what living together will be like in college,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

Beacon

Father and son creating a family legacy at Dunn Law

Terry Dunn always knew he wanted to be lawyer, but his son, Connor Dunn, didn't consider a career in law until he was an adult. Nevertheless, Terry and Connor are now practicing law together at Dunn Law in the Port Clinton neighborhood where Terry grew up. "I always told...

PORT CLINTON, OH
PORT CLINTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving "pretels," an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. "Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage," Price said. "What grandpa always said is it's a way to make the meat last longer.

HENRY COUNTY, OH
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It's a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.

TOLEDO, OH
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
13abc.com

Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold Book Bag Community Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is holding a Book Bag Community Giveaway Thursday. The event will take place on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens Office located at 6844 Oakfield Drive in Springfield Twp. According to the Sheriff's Office,...

LUCAS COUNTY, OH
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to panic alarm set off by Door Dash driver

Bowling Green Police responded early Tuesday morning to a Door Dash driver, who said he was attacked by four juveniles as he tried to deliver an order in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Police received a panic alarm from the delivery driver around 1 a.m. When they arrived...

BOWLING GREEN, OH
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.

TOLEDO, OH
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
toledocitypaper.com

50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone

It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie's Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George's father Charlie, the...

TOLEDO, OH
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...

TOLEDO, OH
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces new pool hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced new pool hours. The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday with updated hours. The following are the updates hours:. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. -...

TOLEDO, OH
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...

DEFIANCE, OH
DEFIANCE, OH
Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

