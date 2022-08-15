Mother, daughter lucky to survive Sylvania fire reflect on challenges

A thunderous sound upset the peaceful atmosphere at the Hunt Club Apartments on Alexis Road in Sylvania cautioning residents to investigate their surroundings.

“We heard a boom,” said Denise Eichenberg, 51, reliving the moments right before she opened the front door to plumes of smoke flooding her home on July 15.

“It was black, cannot see anything, choking smoke,” said Ms. Eichenberg, describing in detail the moments right before she and her daughter Kira escaped their apartment.

Screams from Kira Eichenberg, 17, cut through the smoke and Ms. Eichenberg acted quickly.

“When we went out into the hallway, I was frozen,” Kira said. “I couldn't move. It was just black smoke everywhere. I was screaming for help.”

“She had to drag me down the stairs,” Kira said about her mother getting both of them to safety.

In shorts and tank tops, the two made it out of the burning building alive.

“By the time we made it around front, three buildings were already in flames,” said Ms. Eichenberg, thankful to have her daughter and their two cats, Zasperrilla and Seap, out of harm’s way.

The morning of the fire, Ms. Eichenberg had a premonition. She didn’t feel fully herself and chose to take off work.

“Now the thing is,” Ms. Eichenberg said. “If I had not called off, I probably would not have a daughter.”

Grabbing two laptops instead of her shoes Kira was barefoot on the pavement, but alive watching their home pass away.

A few calls later, a family friend, Stacy Stuller, picked up the mother and daughter, took them to Walmart, bought them essential items such as clothing, and then let the two stay with her until they could find other arrangements.

The blaze at 5600 W. Alexis Rd. was reported just before 3 p.m. July 15.

Fire crews brought the flames under control within an hour, assistant fire chief Christopher Nye said at the time. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the department said.

In total, 60 units were damaged by the fire across five different buildings. The management of the Hunt Club Apartments offered other living arrangements on a first-come, first-served basis to tenants, but accommodations were not available for everyone.

Eventually, Ms. Eichenberg was allowed to re-enter the charred remains of her home and was lucky enough to find some family photos intact in the debris.

An unfortunate lapse in Ms. Eichenberg’s renter’s insurance in April stopped her from replacing all of her items. Instead, Ms. Eichenberg moved forward to start a GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/ad079031 to help with expenses.

For all of their losses, the mother and daughter count themselves lucky.

“I had a best friend, and she was selling me a house dirt cheap,” said Ms. Eichenberg, who had begun the process of buying a house in Risingsun, Ohio, in December.

Another fortunate factor for the duo was Ms. Eichenberg’s understanding workplace, TARTA, which allowed the mother to take multiple weeks off on sick leave.

“It's very, very, still very, very emotional,” said Ms. Eichenberg, explaining that there are triggers for both her and her daughter that bring the intensity of what they lost back to them.

During mundane tasks, Ms. Eichenberg and her daughter have become overwhelmed with emotion and panic. Laundry or driving has been enough to push them to tears or panic.

“I just spent 22 years in Sylvania. This isn't — this is a roof over my head, but it's not home,” said Ms. Eichenberg, who rushed her plans to move by a year with help from friends and strangers alike.

Without comfort from familiar surroundings or material items, the few keepsakes they still have, like, Patty, a stuffed animal from Ms. Eichenberg’s childhood, hold even greater significance to them.

“She's not pretty,” said Ms. Eichenberg, holding the grayish weathered animal, “But I got her for Christmas in 1981.”

“This was a very happy moment,” Ms. Eichenberg said, holding the stuffed toy close with a smile.

Yet much remains to be done. The remainder of the fire will be ever-present for Kira throughout the school year as she commutes 45 minutes to an hour to finish her senior year at Northview High School in Sylvania.

Ms. Eichenberg is just happy her daughter can finish the school year at Northview.

A primary reason for staying at Hunt Club Apartments was “Sylvania and Sylvania schools,” said Ms. Eichenberg, who felt the apartment was an affordable option for those wanting to get to a good school district.

The school year will be filled with challenges as the mother and daughter address unfinished business in Sylvania and trying to work on a fixer-upper in rural Risingsun.

Even though school starts Monday for Kira, she has been commuting regularly.

“I've been going to Sylvania almost every day because that's where all my friends are,” said Kira, who plans on staying with a friend during the weekdays.

“We plan to go to college together too, so it's kind of like a preview of what living together will be like in college,” she said.