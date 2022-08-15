Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Mum fumes after neighbour demands 3-year-old daughter to ‘be quiet’ in her own home
A mother has spoken of her anger after a neighbour told her to keep her three-year-old daughter quiet in her own home. She said her daughter had been running up and down her hallway early in the morning when the neighbour, who lives in the flat below, complained. The 'absolutely...
Woman forced to put down all five dogs after contracting ultra-rare disease in UK first
One devastated dog-lover was put in an agonising position when she had to put down her five beloved dogs after they contracted an incredibly rare disease. Wendy Hayes, 61, had just started fostering a Belarusian rescue dog when she and her other four canine companions contracted Brucella canis from the infected pup.
Girl diagnosed with deadly brain tumour after Specsavers trip has tragically died
A 12-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour during a routine check-up at the opticians has tragically died. Grace Kelly was brought into Specsavers in August 2021 when opticians discovered an unusual swelling behind her eyes. After an MRI scan, staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary diagnosed Grace...
Mum shares 'the best' laundry life hack that saves so much time and effort
It's no secret that being a mum is a busy job, especially during the cost of living crisis, which has put even more pressure on parents' shoulders. But now one mum has shared 'the best' laundry hack as you save your hard-earned cash by avoiding the dryer. The video began...
Man says he'll have to pay thousands as influencers keep posing outside his house
A grandfather says he'll have to pay thousands of pounds worth in repairs after his pastel pink London home has become a hotspot for influencers having photoshoots and posing for snaps. Ex-fashion designer Peter Lee, 77, regularly has families, influencers and even ballerinas taking photos outside his property in west...
Shoppers are obsessed with Primark’s snuddie that’s perfect for moody girlfriends
Sometimes, whether we like it our not, women can be moody, especially if they are PMSing, which is why it's important to know when they are feeling off. Now, it will easier than ever for the ladies in your life to let you know when something is wrong thanks to this incredible snuddie from Primark. Take a look below:
More than two million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby died
Over two million infant swings and rockers have been recalled for safety reasons after a baby tragically died. The Consumer Product Safety Commission in the US has announced the recall of a number of 4Moms MamaRoo Baby Swings and RockaRoo Baby Rockers due to entanglement and strangulation concerns. The company...
Mum left with hole in head after using sunbeds as a teen
A mum was left with a 'hole in her head' after needing a chunk of skin on her scalp removed. Mary Bentley, 34, from Texas, is sharing her story as a warning to others over using sunbeds after she faced a 90-minute procedure to remove cancerous skin tissue. Mary was...
Thrifty bride shares how she spent less than £4,000 on wedding
Weddings are notoriously expensive, and as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, it's an area where many are looking to save. Now, one thrifty bride has revealed how she was able to have her dream big day for less than £4,000. This is how one sustainable wedding was planned:
Lauren Goodger says daughter 'is now at home' as she collects newborn's ashes
Trigger warning - this article discusses baby loss which some readers may find upsetting. Lauren Goodger has said her baby daughter is 'now at home with us' after she tragically passed away shortly after she was born last month. Lauren, 35, explained that she had picked up the ashes of...
Woman goes into labour on packed beach during heatwave
A mum was forced to rely on strangers to help her out when she unexpectedly went into labour at a packed beach in the middle of a heatwave. Kirsty Nott, 33, had brought five of her six children to Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot, Wales for a day out in the sun, when she suddenly started to have contractions.
Woman made colleagues 'sorry for your loss' candles when she quit her job
A woman had her co-workers, and the internet, in stitches after gifting them with 'sorry for your loss' candles so they could 'mourn' her after she quit her job. After Branka Oliaca, 24, handed in her notice as a dental assistant to go all-in with her candle business, she decided to give her colleagues something to remember her by.
Single mothers move in together to help raise their kids
It's no secret that being a single parent can be difficult, which is why these two single mothers decided to move in together. Samantha Best, 24, New Plymouth, New Zealand, and Lauren Robinson, 26, are best friends who decided to move in together after Samantha broke up with her partner in April 2021.
