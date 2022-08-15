ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Snails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Tyla

More than two million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby died

Over two million infant swings and rockers have been recalled for safety reasons after a baby tragically died. The Consumer Product Safety Commission in the US has announced the recall of a number of 4Moms MamaRoo Baby Swings and RockaRoo Baby Rockers due to entanglement and strangulation concerns. The company...
AMAZON
Tyla

Mum left with hole in head after using sunbeds as a teen

A mum was left with a 'hole in her head' after needing a chunk of skin on her scalp removed. Mary Bentley, 34, from Texas, is sharing her story as a warning to others over using sunbeds after she faced a 90-minute procedure to remove cancerous skin tissue. Mary was...
TEXAS STATE
Tyla

Woman goes into labour on packed beach during heatwave

A mum was forced to rely on strangers to help her out when she unexpectedly went into labour at a packed beach in the middle of a heatwave. Kirsty Nott, 33, had brought five of her six children to Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot, Wales for a day out in the sun, when she suddenly started to have contractions.
ENVIRONMENT
Tyla

Woman made colleagues 'sorry for your loss' candles when she quit her job

A woman had her co-workers, and the internet, in stitches after gifting them with 'sorry for your loss' candles so they could 'mourn' her after she quit her job. After Branka Oliaca, 24, handed in her notice as a dental assistant to go all-in with her candle business, she decided to give her colleagues something to remember her by.
Tyla

Single mothers move in together to help raise their kids

It's no secret that being a single parent can be difficult, which is why these two single mothers decided to move in together. Samantha Best, 24, New Plymouth, New Zealand, and Lauren Robinson, 26, are best friends who decided to move in together after Samantha broke up with her partner in April 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Tyla

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy