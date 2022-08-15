Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
What It Means When You Have A Blood Clot In Your Stool
Blood clots can develop anywhere, even in your stool. In this case, it's best to get it checked out at once because it can have something to do with your colon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is dangerous because it doesn't have what experts would consider specific symptoms. Here are some signs worth paying attention to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 reasons your left arm is tingling, from a pinched nerve to a heart attack — and when to call 911
Tingling in your left arm can have several causes, some more serious than others. Here are seven possible explanations and the key signs of each.
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
A smartphone video could detect a blocked blood vessel in your neck that could cause a stroke, a new study suggests. The American Heart Association says videos may provide a non-invasive way to screen people who are at risk of stroke. Nearly 87% of strokes are the ischemic type, which...
Medical News Today
What is medullary sponge kidney?
Medullary sponge kidney, also called Cacchi-Ricci disease, causes cysts to form in the small tubes inside the kidneys. It is present at birth, but doctors do not know the cause. The cysts are usually benign, or harmless, but they can cause symptoms such as blood in the urine or frequent...
studyfinds.org
Gout flare-ups in your foot could double your risk for a heart attack or stroke
NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom — Gout flare-ups are painful enough on their own, but a new study finds they can also increase a person’s risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Researchers have found that gout patients who suffered a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely...
MedicalXpress
Severe COVID-19 increases risk of life-threatening blood clots
Individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to develop venous thromboembolism—a potentially life-threatening condition—than those hospitalized with influenza, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, evaluates the absolute risk of hospitalized deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism events within 90 days after admission.
Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Women and men often may experience very different symptoms for cardiovascular diseases, and this must be better understood to improve treatment, a new report says. Women are more likely than men to report symptoms beyond chest pain when having a heart attack, depression and anxiety with...
Next Avenue
Long COVID, Your Heart, and Cardiovascular Complications
There's a reason that lacy Valentines, heart-shaped candies, emojis, pillows, and other similarly designed ephemera are so popular. It's because, aside from its importance in love, drama, poetry, and myth, the heart is fantastic. About the size of two clenched fists, an adult's heart weighs approximately ten ounces, a bit...
verywellhealth.com
Facial Nerve Paralysis
Facial nerve paralysis is impaired function of the facial nerve. It causes weakness on one side of the face. Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of isolated facial nerve paralysis when there aren’t other symptoms. Facial weakness can also be one of the symptoms of other conditions,...
EatThis
New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
17K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0