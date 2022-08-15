ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Medical News Today

What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
MedicalXpress

A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness

Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
UPI News

Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck

A smartphone video could detect a blocked blood vessel in your neck that could cause a stroke, a new study suggests. The American Heart Association says videos may provide a non-invasive way to screen people who are at risk of stroke. Nearly 87% of strokes are the ischemic type, which...
Medical News Today

What is medullary sponge kidney?

Medullary sponge kidney, also called Cacchi-Ricci disease, causes cysts to form in the small tubes inside the kidneys. It is present at birth, but doctors do not know the cause. The cysts are usually benign, or harmless, but they can cause symptoms such as blood in the urine or frequent...
MedicalXpress

Severe COVID-19 increases risk of life-threatening blood clots

Individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to develop venous thromboembolism—a potentially life-threatening condition—than those hospitalized with influenza, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, evaluates the absolute risk of hospitalized deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism events within 90 days after admission.
Next Avenue

Long COVID, Your Heart, and Cardiovascular Complications

There's a reason that lacy Valentines, heart-shaped candies, emojis, pillows, and other similarly designed ephemera are so popular. It's because, aside from its importance in love, drama, poetry, and myth, the heart is fantastic. About the size of two clenched fists, an adult's heart weighs approximately ten ounces, a bit...
verywellhealth.com

Facial Nerve Paralysis

Facial nerve paralysis is impaired function of the facial nerve. It causes weakness on one side of the face. Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of isolated facial nerve paralysis when there aren’t other symptoms. Facial weakness can also be one of the symptoms of other conditions,...
