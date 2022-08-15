ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022

It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
NORTON SHORES, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

West Michigan's first Whole Foods is for sale — on its first day in business

The first Whole Foods store in West Michigan, open today, is already on the market. According to a listing posted last week by the Simon Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit, the building housing Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, is for sale for $17,613,000, or $438 a square foot. In the Grand Rapids retail market in the past 10 years, there has not been a building 40,000 square feet or larger than has sold for more than $300 per square foot, according to CoStar data.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Public invited to learn about Urban Alliance, see nonprofit’s renovated space

KALAMAZOO, MI – The community can learn more about the way Urban Alliance helps people during an open house at the organization’s newly renovated space. The Wednesday, Aug. 24, open house is for Urban Alliance, 1009 E. Stockbridge Ave., to celebrate recent accomplishments, explain programming shifts with COVID-19 and introduce partners, a news release from the nonprofit said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

