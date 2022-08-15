Read full article on original website
Grand Haven Salvation Army to celebrate its 100th anniversary
GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Salvation Army of Grand Haven will celebrate its 100th anniversary this September. The three-day festivities kick off on Friday, September 16, with an open house at the newly expanded facility, located at 310 N. Despelder St. The new facility was revealed to the public in...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on $37M nursing, rehab center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Thursday for a 120-bed rehab and nursing center on Cedar Street NE that aims to provide a more comfortable, home-like atmosphere for long-term patients who require round-the-clock care. The building, which represents a $37 million investment by...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022
It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
Fans of Kalamazoo Growlers, Comerica Bank team up to donate over 61,000 meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Riding high on an eight-game winning streak, the Growlers are one win away from their first ever Northwoods League World Series title. Their fans have already won, though. And not just by the team laying claim to its first Great Lakes Division title with an exciting...
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
Crain's Detroit Business
West Michigan's first Whole Foods is for sale — on its first day in business
The first Whole Foods store in West Michigan, open today, is already on the market. According to a listing posted last week by the Simon Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit, the building housing Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, is for sale for $17,613,000, or $438 a square foot. In the Grand Rapids retail market in the past 10 years, there has not been a building 40,000 square feet or larger than has sold for more than $300 per square foot, according to CoStar data.
Linc Up preparing for 2nd Feed the Block
Linc Up is looking for volunteers to help put together this year's Feed the Bloc to unload trucks, pack meals and deliver to families who can't make it to the event.
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe keeps things classic in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — When a 30-year-old Jeff Kuppler first set foot in Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe 26 years ago to grab a bite of food, he noticed a for sale sign inside the business. “I never knew the place existed, probably, like most of Kalamazoo, until...
Families invited to enjoy outdoor roller-skating rink before school starts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We're rolling into the weekend with another back-to-school event. This time families will get to enjoy outdoor roller skating while picking up resources for the school year.
Public invited to learn about Urban Alliance, see nonprofit’s renovated space
KALAMAZOO, MI – The community can learn more about the way Urban Alliance helps people during an open house at the organization’s newly renovated space. The Wednesday, Aug. 24, open house is for Urban Alliance, 1009 E. Stockbridge Ave., to celebrate recent accomplishments, explain programming shifts with COVID-19 and introduce partners, a news release from the nonprofit said.
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
HEADS UP: Some stops will be eliminated on The Rapid's Route 10 Clyde Park service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Aug. 29, The Rapid will be updating its stops on the Route 10 Clyde Park service. New stops will be added at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest and the Spectrum Health South Pavilion. Several stops...
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a Judge Steven Kibit will determine whether or not to grant that request. A hearing is scheduled to take place Aug....
MLive
