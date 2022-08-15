Don Mattingly was quick to say pregame Friday that the Miami Marlins’ best chance to win during their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend would require their starting pitchers to have quality outings against one of baseball’s top teams.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Robles scored the go-ahead run on Josh Hader’s wild three-base throwing error and rookie Alex Call followed with his first career home run, a two-run shot, as the Washington Nationals stunned the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. It was the second straight rough outing for Hader (2-5), the major league leader in saves who has struggled since being obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1. Hader was booed as he walked off the field after being pulled by manager Bob Melvin. Hader started the ninth in a 3-3 game and issued a leadoff walk to Robles, drawing boos for a second straight night. Hader fielded Lane Thomas’ tapper between the mound and the third base line and threw wildly past first baseman Josh Bell. The ball caromed off the low wall and into right field, where Juan Soto lunged wildly for it but missed. That allowed Robles to come all the way around and score the go-ahead run. Call then drove a two-run shot into the left field seats. He made his big league debut on July 11.
