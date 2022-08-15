Read full article on original website
Related
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
BBC
NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says
An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
BBC
Water scarcity: Crop failure warning as ban comes into force in Fife
Farmers have warned of "complete failure" of some crops, as a ban on taking river water has come into force in Fife. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) suspended the majority of water abstraction licences on the River Eden from Sunday. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said it was devastating...
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race
In a viral TikTok video, Naturi Greene says she was rejected by Target for a job. But when she changed her name to "Tori" and listed her ethnicity as "mixed race," she heard back. Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I'm an American living in Ireland. Here are 10 things I don't miss about the US.
From the cost of education to burnout culture, there are plenty of things I don't miss about the US after moving to the Emerald Isle three years ago.
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Comments / 0