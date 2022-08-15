ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BBC

NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says

An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Water scarcity: Crop failure warning as ban comes into force in Fife

Farmers have warned of "complete failure" of some crops, as a ban on taking river water has come into force in Fife. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) suspended the majority of water abstraction licences on the River Eden from Sunday. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said it was devastating...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
The Independent

NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’

The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD

