Dare County, NC

Star Night events set for COA campuses

College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its first 2022-23 Star Nights event, An Evening Under the Stars, on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 7-9 p.m. at COA – Dare, located at 205 Highway 64 S in Manteo. The event will take place in the amphitheater at COA – Dare.
MANTEO, NC
Dare superintendent search committee meets August 19

The Dare County Schools Superintendent Search Committee will meet in closed session Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Dare County Schools Administrative Office in Nags Head. The purpose of the meeting is for the committee to consider confidential personnel matters and to consult with the Board of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project

Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
MANTEO, NC
Bi-Op-Sea team earns top spot in 33rd annual Alice Kelly tourney

At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament, the bridesmaids walked down the aisle to the awards alter. After finishing second last year, Team Bi-Op-Sea captured the Billfish Jackpot and the top team trophy in 2022. The tally of two sailfish and one blue marlin releases based on time earned a jackpot payout of $44,200 for the local team. Bi-Op-Sea, a 59’ Spencer, is owned by Charles “Craig” Johnson and run by Capt. Jesse Granitzki. This year’s memorial tournament set new benchmarks in teams (154) and purse ($102,000). An estimated 950 female anglers competed in the annual contest.
MANTEO, NC
Charlotte, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Beach nourishment finished at both Hatteras Island locations

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. announced on August 17, 2022 that the last load of sand for the Buxton beach nourishment project was placed at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The dredge Liberty Island delivered the last load about 1.2 miles north of the northern boundary...
BUXTON, NC
Dare commissioners address ballfield conditions

For two consecutive meetings, Melissa Gray from Manteo has talked to the Dare County Board of Commissioners. She coaches softball teams in the Dare County Girls Youth Softball league. In her first conversation, she asked for restricted funding to support Dare County students and athletes in academic and athletic competition requiring travel beyond Dare County.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Outer Banks bowling leagues organizing for 2022-23 season

Five bowling leagues are now organizing for the 2022-23 season at OBX Bowling in Nags Head. The leagues run from the Tuesday after Labor Day to around the end of April for 32 weeks of bowling. Time off is taken between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Organizing meetings will...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Manteo observes Virginia Dare’s birthday

The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent in the “new world,” Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid...
MANTEO, NC
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Elizabeth City

Thomas and Tabitha Reese sat in front of Elizabeth City’s waterfront in 2016, looking out over the Pasquotank River and brainstorming names for the brewery that they planned to open downtown. Noticing that many of the buildings were empty in this city known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” they...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Jennette Waits English

Jennette Waits English (Jakey), 69, of Manteo, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home with friends and family at her side. Jakey, as she was called, was born in Tampa, FL on November 3, 1952, to the late Joseph Alexander and Millicent Jennette Waits. She graduated from the University of North Carolina and was an avid Tarheel fan. She worked at Sam and Omie’s Restaurant in Nags Head for thirty years with her sister Judy, and many dear friends. Jakey had a love for offshore fishing.
MANTEO, NC
Ray Dale Gray Sr.

Buxton, NC – Ray Dale Gray Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased...
BUXTON, NC
David Michael Denicke

David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, died August 11, 2022 at home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, Ala. to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Survivors include wife Angela; mother Jeanette; sister Carla Mebane (Bert) and other family. He was predeceased by father Don Denicke. The family plans to...
CURRITUCK, NC
Devin Wayne Williams

Kill Devil Hills, NC – Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Bird’s eye view

These dune top sea oats dance in the wind at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on a recent morning. The ocean was a chilly 63-degrees, but the jellyfish seem to have vanished.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Weekly Devotion – John 18:34

John 18:34, “Is that your own idea,” Jesus asked, “or did others talk to you about me?”. Pilate asked Jesus if he was the king of the Jews. And Jesus asks Pilate where he is getting his information. That is an important question for us to consider in our lives as well. Where do you learn about Jesus? What formed and shaped your ideas and thoughts about Christ? Who taught you the things you know about him?
BELHAVEN, NC
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

