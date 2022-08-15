Read full article on original website
Star Night events set for COA campuses
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its first 2022-23 Star Nights event, An Evening Under the Stars, on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 7-9 p.m. at COA – Dare, located at 205 Highway 64 S in Manteo. The event will take place in the amphitheater at COA – Dare.
Dare superintendent search committee meets August 19
The Dare County Schools Superintendent Search Committee will meet in closed session Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Dare County Schools Administrative Office in Nags Head. The purpose of the meeting is for the committee to consider confidential personnel matters and to consult with the Board of...
Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project
Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
Bi-Op-Sea team earns top spot in 33rd annual Alice Kelly tourney
At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament, the bridesmaids walked down the aisle to the awards alter. After finishing second last year, Team Bi-Op-Sea captured the Billfish Jackpot and the top team trophy in 2022. The tally of two sailfish and one blue marlin releases based on time earned a jackpot payout of $44,200 for the local team. Bi-Op-Sea, a 59’ Spencer, is owned by Charles “Craig” Johnson and run by Capt. Jesse Granitzki. This year’s memorial tournament set new benchmarks in teams (154) and purse ($102,000). An estimated 950 female anglers competed in the annual contest.
Beach nourishment finished at both Hatteras Island locations
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. announced on August 17, 2022 that the last load of sand for the Buxton beach nourishment project was placed at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The dredge Liberty Island delivered the last load about 1.2 miles north of the northern boundary...
4 lifeguard stands removed due to seasonal staffing shortage; KDH Ocean Rescue provides safety reminders
With schools starting, Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue has lost a number of its staff. As a result, four lifeguard stands have been removed from the beach, Eden St., Coral Dr., Baum St., and Lake Dr. In addition, there are stands that will have a ‘No Lifeguard on Duty’ sign...
Dare commissioners address ballfield conditions
For two consecutive meetings, Melissa Gray from Manteo has talked to the Dare County Board of Commissioners. She coaches softball teams in the Dare County Girls Youth Softball league. In her first conversation, she asked for restricted funding to support Dare County students and athletes in academic and athletic competition requiring travel beyond Dare County.
Outer Banks bowling leagues organizing for 2022-23 season
Five bowling leagues are now organizing for the 2022-23 season at OBX Bowling in Nags Head. The leagues run from the Tuesday after Labor Day to around the end of April for 32 weeks of bowling. Time off is taken between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Organizing meetings will...
Manteo observes Virginia Dare’s birthday
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent in the “new world,” Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid...
Two teen boys last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center
Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland and 15-year-old Victor Eugene White III were last seen on August 18 near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC.
Visitor spending increases in all 100 counties in 2021; Dare third highest total in N.C.
Proving just how busy 2021 was on the Outer Banks, the recovery in visitor spending was also felt statewide in 2021 according to data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Dare County generated the third most spending of any county in North Carolina in 2021 of $1.826 billion,...
A Guide to Downtown Elizabeth City
Thomas and Tabitha Reese sat in front of Elizabeth City’s waterfront in 2016, looking out over the Pasquotank River and brainstorming names for the brewery that they planned to open downtown. Noticing that many of the buildings were empty in this city known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” they...
Jennette Waits English
Jennette Waits English (Jakey), 69, of Manteo, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home with friends and family at her side. Jakey, as she was called, was born in Tampa, FL on November 3, 1952, to the late Joseph Alexander and Millicent Jennette Waits. She graduated from the University of North Carolina and was an avid Tarheel fan. She worked at Sam and Omie’s Restaurant in Nags Head for thirty years with her sister Judy, and many dear friends. Jakey had a love for offshore fishing.
Ray Dale Gray Sr.
Buxton, NC – Ray Dale Gray Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased...
Tropical traveler: Tiny web burrfish found in the surf in Kill Devil Hills
Vacationer Colton Knight, 12, from Lexington, Va., found and later released this tiny web burrfish in the surf around milepost 8 in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday, August 11. This type of spiny puffer typically lives in warm tropical waters from southeast Florida and the Bahamas to Venezuela. It can grow to 10 inches long.
David Michael Denicke
David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, died August 11, 2022 at home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, Ala. to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Survivors include wife Angela; mother Jeanette; sister Carla Mebane (Bert) and other family. He was predeceased by father Don Denicke. The family plans to...
Devin Wayne Williams
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bird’s eye view
These dune top sea oats dance in the wind at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on a recent morning. The ocean was a chilly 63-degrees, but the jellyfish seem to have vanished.
Weekly Devotion – John 18:34
John 18:34, “Is that your own idea,” Jesus asked, “or did others talk to you about me?”. Pilate asked Jesus if he was the king of the Jews. And Jesus asks Pilate where he is getting his information. That is an important question for us to consider in our lives as well. Where do you learn about Jesus? What formed and shaped your ideas and thoughts about Christ? Who taught you the things you know about him?
Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say
PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
