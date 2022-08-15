Read full article on original website
Season 1 of ‘SEE’ available to watch for free on Apple TV+ ahead of Season 3 premiere
Was one of the first Apple Original Shows announced with the launch of Apple TV+ in 2019. Now, the show is about to return for its third and final season, and Apple will let everyone watch the first season of SEE for free on Apple TV+ for a limited time.
‘The Rehearsal’ Finale: Nathan Fielder Faces the Consequences of His Fantasies
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “The Rehearsal,” titled “Pretend Daddy.” “I started to feel like I was solving a puzzle of my own design,” Nathan Fielder says in the series finale of “The Rehearsal.” He’s dropping off his fake son at a Jewish school. Driving right behind him is the kid’s real mom, who immediately picks him up to take him to his real school. Nathan wants to feel like he’s dropping his kid off at Jewish school so that he feels like a “good Jew,” an insecurity stemming from an issue with his former...
Shazam celebrates 20th birthday with a special playlist featuring the most Shazamed songs from across the years
The song identification service Shazam was bought by Apple in 2018. But it actually started out back in August 2002, which means it turned 20 years old this week. To celebrate its milestone birthday, Apple Music has shared a 20 Years of Shazam Hits playlist, featuring the most Shazamed tracks from each calendar year from the past two decades.
