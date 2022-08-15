Read full article on original website
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
Marc Cucurella reveals key thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante
Marc Cucurella has revealed the help he has had settling at Chelsea from club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and the one thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Casemiro; Ronaldo-Morata swap deal
Transfer rumours - including Man Utd turning to Casemiro, Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players & more.
Man City maintain Bernardo Silva transfer stance amid Barcelona and PSG links
Manchester City still have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva despite continued links to Barcelona and rumoured interest from PSG, 90min understands.
Unai Emery urges Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in Juan Foyth
Unai Emery has urged Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in right-back Juan Foyth.
Casemiro agrees personal terms with Man Utd & set to undergo medical
Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Man Utd and is set for a medical ahead of a move away from Real Madrid.
Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro exit
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro's potential move to Man Utd.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms desire to buy Man Utd from Glazers
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Carlo Ancelotti admits Casemiro wants a 'new challenge'
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro is keen to leave Real Madrid for a new challenge.
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
UEFA・
Transfer rumours: Man Utd focused on Gakpo; Real Madrid chase Bruno Guimaraes
Friday's transfer rumours include Cody Gakpo, Casemiro, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bruno Guimaraes, Christopher Nkunku, Leroy Sane, Hirving Lozano & more.
Man Utd & Atletico Madrid respond to claims of mammoth Joao Felix bid
Manchester United & Atletico Madrid have both responded to claims of a £110m bid for Joao Felix.
Reinier joins Girona on season-long loan from Real Madrid
Reinier has joined Girona on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.
Erling Haaland reveals how easy it was to choose Man City transfer
Erling Haaland has said no one needed to 'sell' Man City to him in the summer.
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is in Man Utd plans & questions constant scrutiny
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reaffirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains in his plans and has questioned why he's taken the brunt of criticism for the crushing 4-0 defeat at Brentford last Saturday.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Team news for Bournemouth; Gabriel Jesus' form; transfer plans
Mikel Arteta's press conference as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
