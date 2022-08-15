ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Cocke County, TN
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
