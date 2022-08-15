Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Tennessee family tells man they want to keep his missing cat as a birthday gift
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knoxville man was contacted by a family that says they found his missing cat but plan to keep the cat as birthday gift to their daughter. On August 9, Justin Cummings let his cat 'Lulu' outside but became alarmed when she didn't return. "We...
WTVC
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
WTVC
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
WTVC
Parkridge Medical Center applying for development of Freestanding ER in Soddy-Daisy
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Parkridge Medical Center in in the process of applying for the development of a Freestanding Emergency Room in Soddy-Daisy, according to spokeswoman Michelle Hindmon. Hindmon says the ER will address the healthcare needs of underserved north Hamilton County. If approved, Hindmon says the new FSER...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Tennessee sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified, to be buried in Hawaii memorial
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The remains of a Tennessee sailor killed during the attacks on Pearl Harbor will be buried in Hawaii 81 years after his death. The Navy Office of Community Outreach reports Oliver Burger of Athens, Tennessee died during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma.
WTVC
Under new state law, Tennessee teachers racing against deadline to log books
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law requires teachers to log and get approval of each book within their classroom and teachers are feeling the weight of a looming deadline. Governor Bill Lee passed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022. This act has officially started during this school...
WTVC
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
WTVC
$1.6 billion surplus of tax revenue for Tennessee: Could it help consumers?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The cost for basic items, food, and rent continues to climb. But, so does Tennessee's tax revenue. According to the US Joint Economic Committee, Tennessee inflation ranks below the national average. But has climbed significantly since last year. But there are some options for lawmakers to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
COVID-19 case rates in Tennessee among school-aged children on rise, state 5th nationally
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of school-aged children testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee is on the rise since the start of the school year, following the state's trend as a whole. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) report for the week ending August 11th, 5,140 children between the ages...
WTVC
Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
Comments / 0