ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip From Multi-Month Highs: As China's Economy Sneezes, Will Wall Street Catch A Cold?

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXhtH_0hHaQV4e00

The U.S. index futures are seen pulling back on Monday following buoyant performances in the week ended Aug. 12.

At the time of going to press, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were retreating 0.56% each. The Dow futures were down a more modest 0.44%. As seen for much of last week, small-caps could underperform, as reflected by the 0.76% pullback by the Russell 2000 futures. "In the U.S., we are in the 'dog days of summer' and the stock market is expected to meander listlessly on light trading volume for the remainder of August. Since CNBC was touting "meme" stocks last week and there was a lot of short covering in low quality companies, I am expecting that the stock market will begin to consolidate after an incredible run since June 16th," Louis Navellier, Founder Of Navellier & Associates told Benzinga.

Market Cues: The market seems to look toward a couple of Main Street data for drawing trading cues.

  • The New York Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the results of the Empire State manufacturing survey at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists, on average, expect the headline manufacturing index to slip from 11.1 in July to 5.5 in August. A reading above zero suggests the manufacturing sector in the New York region is in expansion territory. Incidentally, the index was in contraction territory in May and June before recovering.
  • The National Association of Home Builders will release its housing market index for August at 10 a.m. ET. The metric is expected to remain unchanged at 55 for the month.
  • Investors may also exercise caution ahead of the retail sales report for July and the minutes of the FOMC’s July meeting, both due on Wednesday. A few Fed officials are due to make public appearances this week and their comments could potentially sway the markets.

After a week of not-so-encouraging earnings reports, market attention turns to the unfolding week, which has a heavy dose of retail earnings. Notable among these are Walmart, Inc. WMT, Home Depot, Inc. HD, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, and Target Corporation TGT

Tech names, including Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT are also due to report this week.

Energy stocks could come under pressure as the WTI September crude oil futures have shed over 3% and are trading under the $89-a-barrel level.

Read Benzinga’s story on the past week’s market movement.

Stocks moving in premarket trading:

  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares are soaring after the company presented positive data for its lead drug Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome at a CNS-related medical conference held in Canada.
  • Unity Biotech, Inc. UBX is running on the momentum it picked up from Friday’s session when it reacted to positive data on a macular edema treatment candidate.
  • Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY is seen extending its recent rally.

Overseas Markets: The Asian markets meandered around, as investors in the region took stock of the soft data out of China. The Indian and South Korean markets remained closed for public holidays.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced a slew of economic data, and among these retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment all came in below expectations. The negative impact of the soft data points was mitigated by the Chinese central bank’s decision to announce an unexpected rate cut to jumpstart the COVID-19-hit economy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied, taking cues from strengthening GDP growth in the second quarter.

European stocks opened sharply higher but have since given back much of the gains.

Data showing a let-up in inflationary pressure catalyzed a strong move on Wall Street in the week ended Aug. 12. The S&P 500 Index extended its weekly winning streak to four. The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 Index ended the week at their highest level since early May and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at its best level since late April.

In premarket trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was down 0.54% to $424.78, and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ was trading 0.36% lower at $329.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week

The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Earnings Reports#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc#Navellier Associates#Main Street#Empire State
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy