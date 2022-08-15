Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Parkland shooter trial: Judge rules 2 high profile defense witnesses must answer prosecutors’ questions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two high-profile defense witnesses had told the court that they didn’t believe some of the questions asked to them by prosecutors were appropriate. But the judge overseeing the Parkland shooter’s trial disagreed. On Thursday, the state and defense debated over whether the shooter’s...
Click10.com
Grand jury recommends DeSantis remove 4 Broward school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A state grand jury released a report on Friday recommending that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four sitting Broward County Public Schools board members. The school board members — Ann Murray, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, and Patricia Good — face accusations of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.” Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood, the former chair of the school board, is also facing accusations.
fox13news.com
Click10.com
Click10.com
Broward prosecutor’s group text causes 2nd mistrial of man accused of killing 3-year-old
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Look closely at who’s included in your group chats. A prosecutor in a Broward murder case complained about a judge’s ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a North Lauderdale man charged with killing his girlfriend’s young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether.
Click10.com
Click10.com
BSO: No weapon found, Weston middle school lockdown lifted
WESTON, Fla. – A Weston middle school’s lockdown was lifted more than 2 hours after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called after a report of a possible weapon on campus. According to BSO, a preliminary investigation revealed that a student at Falcon Cove Middle School overheard another...
Click10.com
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired
MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Click10.com
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
Click10.com
911 caller mistakes umbrella in man’s backpack for rifle near Miami Dade College
KENDALL, Fla. – The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after someone called 911 to report that there was an armed person on campus riding a bicycle. But authorities say the 911 caller mistook an umbrella in the man’s backpack for a...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
Click10.com
