Read full article on original website
Related
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
Break in the rain Saturday, but heavy rain expected next week
Widespread rain and storms return next week. -- Nick Bannin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Motorcyclist Arrested After Chase
A Hopkins County Deputy observed a motorcyclist speeding on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted to stop the driver, but a brief pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Gerald of Cooper, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and impounded his motorcycle. They released Gerald after he posted bond. Mugshot not available.
easttexasradio.com
Crash Kills Two Near Alba
Thursday night at 9:15, JP Parker pronounced Ginger B. Durham, 18, Mineola, at the scene after a two-vehicle crash. The accident was on US-69 about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba in Wood County when a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country collied with a 2017 Land Rover. A male, 16 years old, died in the Chrysler. Durham was in the Land Rover with Kaden L. West, 21, also of Mineola, who is in stable condition at a Tyler hospital. It was a head-on crash.
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
easttexasradio.com
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 18, 2022
LANE, LATAVIOUS DAYTWON – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. WESTBROOK, KATY MARIE – JN/ ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEG. WATSON, KWADON ONTYNO – JN/ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; JN/ VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/S; JN/ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON. DODD, DAVID LAVORD – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 18, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Dodd,David Lavord – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hlas,Mark James – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; BICYCLE/FAIL TO DISPLAY WHITE LIGHT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
SH 19 Motorcycle Pursuit Concludes With Felony Arrest
A brief State Highway 19 motorcycle pursuit concluded with a felony arrest Tuesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward reported seeing a Harley Davidson Dyna Street Glide turn south off of County Road 4795 near the spillway onto SH 19 north around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022. Steward turned around and attempted to stop the silver motorcycle he reported was traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 65 mph speed zone. He alleged hearing and seeing the bike accelerate as it continued south on SH 19 north.
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
countylinemagazine.com
GLOW RIDE to Coleman Park in Sulphur Springs
Please RSVP Here -> https://www.facebook.com/events/5569415306408621/. Join us on a lighted bike ride to Coleman Park. We meet at VR & ride as a group! Kayakers are also welcome to LIGHT UP THE LAKE!!
easttexasradio.com
Major Grass Fire In Red River County
They think a hay cutting machine is responsible for sparks leading to a 250-acre fire Monday in Red River County. At least 50 firefighters and EMS from multiple agencies in Red River and Lamar Counties responded to the blaze. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters assisted with seven bulldozers, three Fire Engines, a Large Air Tanker, and helicopters. The entire area remains under a Burn Ban.
Comments / 0