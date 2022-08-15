Read full article on original website
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to a police report on the deadly crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, the pickup truck that collided with the fire engine Pleasant was driving to a call sped through a red light just before the crash. Memphis Police said in the report that...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in recovering after being shot early Thursday. Police said it happened on the 4100 block of Winchester. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers...
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a train hit a car in Collierville Wednesday afternoon. Collierville Police Department reports the person received a leg injury after the crash at Progress Road railroad crossing. No word on any charges at this time.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting in southeast Memphis Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shooting at 6019 Whisper Valley Dr. at 7:08 p.m. Two men were found at the scene.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators said an electrical equipment malfunction caused a fire Wednesday morning at the leasing office at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven. Firefighters were called to the scene at the office in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive about 5:55 a.m. They said they...
The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mail carrier was injured in a hit and run accident and hasn’t been able to work for months. Now, she’s getting some help thanks to a kind neighbor who’s passing it on. There’s a lot of activity in this quaint neighborhood near Midtown. This is where we find Mr. Wayne Stanfill. “I’m […]
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police have charged a man with aggravated assault after being able to identify him after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned after wrecking into a field. The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dodge has announced plans to discontinue its iconic muscle cars— the Charger and Challenger. CBS reports the car company plans to wrap up production on the two gas-powered sedans in 2023 and will begin transitioning into electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Dodge unveiled an electric Charger Daytona SRT concept, which is similar to […]
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Arlington. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around noon on Larry Anderson Lane near Harrell Road. Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree. It’s currently under investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several IDs and debit cards that were found inside a stolen car at the Wolfchase Mall Wednesday led them to the victim of another crime. Police said they got a tip about a stolen white 1997 Ford pickup with an Arkansas tag parked outside Kohl’s in the 2300 block […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peppertree apartments has been issued a citation by Memphis and Shelby County Office of Construction Code for failing to fix dangerous walkways that pose a threat to their tenants safety. The City said code enforcement first received the reports of two collapsed walkways on August 2...
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man is behind bars facing aggravated assault charges after he attempted to run over a deputy in Olive Branch Thursday afternoon. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD) identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks of Marion, Arkansas, who in 2020 was charged with reckless driving in Memphis.
