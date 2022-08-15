ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in recovering after being shot early Thursday. Police said it happened on the 4100 block of Winchester. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured after train hits car in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a train hit a car in Collierville Wednesday afternoon. Collierville Police Department reports the person received a leg injury after the crash at Progress Road railroad crossing. No word on any charges at this time.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One hurt in South Memphis shooting

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for an Injured Mail Carrier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mail carrier was injured in a hit and run accident and hasn’t been able to work for months. Now, she’s getting some help thanks to a kind neighbor who’s passing it on. There’s a lot of activity in this quaint neighborhood near Midtown. This is where we find Mr. Wayne Stanfill. “I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dodge Charger, Challenger to be discontinued in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dodge has announced plans to discontinue its iconic muscle cars— the Charger and Challenger. CBS reports the car company plans to wrap up production on the two gas-powered sedans in 2023 and will begin transitioning into electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Dodge unveiled an electric Charger Daytona SRT concept, which is similar to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19-year-old critical after crashing into tree

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Arlington. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around noon on Larry Anderson Lane near Harrell Road. Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree. It’s currently under investigation.
ARLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Several ID’s, debit cards found inside stolen truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several IDs and debit cards that were found inside a stolen car at the Wolfchase Mall Wednesday led them to the victim of another crime. Police said they got a tip about a stolen white 1997 Ford pickup with an Arkansas tag parked outside Kohl’s in the 2300 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged after trying to run over DeSoto Co. deputy prompting gunfire

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man is behind bars facing aggravated assault charges after he attempted to run over a deputy in Olive Branch Thursday afternoon. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD) identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks of Marion, Arkansas, who in 2020 was charged with reckless driving in Memphis.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
