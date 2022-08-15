Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth
Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas
Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
fwtx.com
Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen
The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park
For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zoom Room Dog Training coming soon to Highland Village
Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village, according to its website. The indoor facility will provide dog training classes in small groups or private sessions. Trainers will teach obedience, dog agility, puppy training classes and enrichment workshops. Zoom Room will be located at 1842 Justin Road, Highland Village. An opening date is unknown, but the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the estimated completion date for the construction of the facility as April 30, 2023. 972-638-7402. www.zoomroom.com.
CW33 NewsFix
Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service
Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
Ramen noodle restaurant Hoshi Ramen coming to Keller
Kimchi Ramen noodles are one of the items that will be served at Hoshi Ramen in Keller. (Courtesy Taki Ramen) A Wichita Falls ramen noodle restaurant is expanding to Keller with construction scheduled to start in August and wrap up by December. Owner Injun Shim said he expects to open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
Bloom-A-Round Floral Design by Delilah Jean owners turn pandemic hobby into full-time job
Owners LaShune Edmond (left) and Fia Allen-Cole run Bloom-A-Round as their second job. They bought the business after learning how to make floral arrangements as a hobby. (Courtesy Bloom-A-Round) Fia Allen-Cole and LaShune Edmond wanted something to keep their minds busy during the pandemic. They fell in love with floral...
New playground equipment, upgrades added at Chase Oaks Activity Node in Keller
A new playground has been added at the Chase Oaks Activity Node in Keller. (Courtesy city of Keller) The city of Keller recently completed improvements to the Chase Oaks Activity Node, which is located at 1609 Chase Oaks Drive. Crews have added a new playground with a shade structure in...
Doug McDonald returning to Plano as economic development director
Plano announced Aug. 19 that Doug McDonald is returning to the city as its new director of economic development. (Courtesy city of Plano) After several years away, Doug McDonald is returning to Plano to serve as the its director of economic development, the city announced Aug. 19. McDonald had previously...
New pie store coming to east Frisco in 2023
Apple fruit cream pie (Courtesy The Pie Dish) A new pie store is projected to open in early 2023 at 7967 Custer Road, Ste. 200 in Frisco, Owner Julia Henricks said. The Pie Dish will start with a soft opening in January or February and will specialize in serving nontraditional cream-based pies, Henricks said. Primary flavors offered will include peanut butter chocolate, apple fruit and cocoa mocha.
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0