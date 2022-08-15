ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

COVID safety highlighted at annual back-to-school event in Conway

WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpENY_0hHaMSiH00

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) –An annual back-to-school event held Saturday in Conway provided school supplies and COVID-19 vaccines and tests to the community.

Kids got a clear backpack filled with pens, pencils, notebooks, paper and more. The event also featured music and activities for families and kids of all ages.

“Everything from backpacks to boosters at this back-to-school event because that’s what it’s going to take to get Horry County students ready and back in school,” said organizer Utocqua Grissett, the chairperson for Conway Stay Well and president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated’s Mu Iota Omega chapter. “We’re ready to get them geared up.”

Grissett said it was important to add free health resources to the event.

“This year we did it a little different,” she said. “We added the COVID component. We added the vaccines. We added the COVID testing because that’s going to be a part of our school year this year. COVID isn’t’ going anywhere. We’re going to have to live with COVID throughout this school term.”

During the event, panelists spoke with community members. Dr. Winston McIver, who owns and operates Waccamaw Primary Care, said children need to be safe when they go back to school.

“A big concern is, is that when you’ve got these young kids that may not be vaccinated, they come back home with COVID, they can give it to the whole family and cause a spread and outbreak in the community,” said McIver.

McIver said he was glad he was able to be at the event to support and educate families in the community.

“I feel like it was a worthwhile endeavor, and worthwhile for me to be out here to give the information being a physician in the area, treating COVID and having COVID multiple times myself,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University welcomes record-breaking freshman class

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University move-in weekend kicked off Friday — welcoming the Conway university’s largest freshman class to date with more than 2,700 new students joining the student body.  Provost Daniel Ennis said students have a lot to look forward to this year. One of those things being a more normal semester.  […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University welcomes therapy dog

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s newest employee will accept payment in scratches and treats. The Conway university has added a certified therapy dog to campus, according to a tweet Wednesday afternoon. CCU announced the new hire by posting a picture of Treasure, along with her collar, a teal umbrella, a leash and an […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Coronavirus
Conway, SC
Education
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Government
Conway, SC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Linus Covid#General Health#Mu Iota Omega#Waccamaw Primary Care#Mciv
WBTW News13

Later start times for day cares causing concern for parents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many Grand Strand-area day cares have changed their starting time for child care services, putting some parents who have to work early in a bind.  Some of these day cares that have moved their times from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. include Tender Years Daycare Center, Creative Beginnings Daycare and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
WMBF

Horry County school bus rear-ended in Conway area, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School bus was part of a collision Thursday along Highway 501. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to school district spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. There were no reported injuries. The South Carolina...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control

A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy