San Antonio, TX

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
Driver expected to be okay after getting pinned in 3-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver should be okay following a rollover crash involving 3-vehicles Tuesday night. The crash happened on 281 near the Josephine exit downtown. Police say three cars were involved in the accident, but only the driver of a red Jeep was injured. First responders pulled the pinned...
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain

SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
