Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Casemiro; Ronaldo-Morata swap deal
Transfer rumours - including Man Utd turning to Casemiro, Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players & more.
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
Marc Cucurella reveals key thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante
Marc Cucurella has revealed the help he has had settling at Chelsea from club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and the one thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante.
Scott McTominay subject of Premier League interest after Man Utd sign Casemiro
Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after it emerged Man Utd were close to signing Real Madrid's Casemiro.
Man City maintain Bernardo Silva transfer stance amid Barcelona and PSG links
Manchester City still have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva despite continued links to Barcelona and rumoured interest from PSG, 90min understands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Celta Vigo's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news and score prediction.
UEFA・
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Dani Ceballos tipped to stay at Real Madrid after impressing Carlo Ancelotti
Dani Ceballos is in line for a prominent back-up role at Real Madrid this season after impressing Carlo Ancelotti with his attitude and work ethic.
Carlo Ancelotti admits Casemiro wants a 'new challenge'
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro is keen to leave Real Madrid for a new challenge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool not looking to sell Naby Keita this month despite player frustration
Liverpool have no plans to allow Naby Keita to leave this summer despite his unhappiness with how his 2022/23 season has started.
Brendan Rodgers gives update on Wesley Fofana exit rumours
Brendan Rodgers gives update on Wesley Fofana exit rumours.
Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro exit
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro's potential move to Man Utd.
Man Utd considering Yann Sommer & Asmir Begovic as goalkeeper hunt continues
Man Utd have added Yann Sommer & Asmir Begovic to list of potential goalkeeper targets alongside Alex McCarthy.
Alvaro Morata responds to Atletico Madrid exit rumours amid Man Utd interest
Alvaro Morata has responded to rumours of a move from Atletico Madrid to Man Utd.
Gonzalo Higuain credits Alejandro Pozuelo for improved Inter Miami form
Gonzalo Higuain has credited his recent upturn in form to the arrival of Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami. The Herons paid $150k guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) plus add-ons to bring Pozuelo aboard in July, filling their longstanding need for a creative presence in midfield. Prior to Pozuelo's...
MLS・
5 key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 3
David de Gea, Liverpool, Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland feature in 5 key battles to watch out for gameweek 3 of the 2022/23 season.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
90min
791
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0