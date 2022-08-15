ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers

Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension

EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison

Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?

Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans

With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night

Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see

BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles training camp observations: A few dominant performances

BEREA, Ohio — These last two joint practices against the Browns are why Nick Sirianni believes in them so much. The Eagles and Browns were pretty even on Thursday but the Eagles were clearly better on Friday as the practice session shifted into the red zone. While the Eagles...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

When will Brady return to Bucs? That's still unclear, Bowles says

The greatest quarterback of all time is eight days into his personal leave of absence, and his head coach isn't sure when he'll return. Tom Brady stepped away from the Buccaneers on Aug. 11 to "deal with some personal things," as Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told reporters at the time. Bowles initially said the plan was for Brady to return after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. But when asked about that plan Thursday, Bowles was noncommittal.
TAMPA, FL

