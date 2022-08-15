ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

WALB 10

Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
VALDOSTA, GA
tallahasseereports.com

County Commissioner Brian Welch Refutes “Say No 2 Doak” Claim About Increase in Killearn Estates Traffic

In a statement requested by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch – who represents voters living in Killearn Estates – refuted claims made in a campaign mailer recently sent to Killearn Estates residents stating that the Northeast Gateway project will “dump thousands of cars into Killearn” and threaten the safety of “our children.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

American Red Cross opens new Valdosta location

VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross of South-Central Georgia celebrated a new location with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valdosta Chamber. The Red Cross relocated into a bio-med facility on Connell Road in Valdosta. For more on this story a link is available below.
VALDOSTA, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site

Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Special training helping Valdosta Fire Department save lives

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) received special training back in May and is already working to help save lives when seconds matter. Five firefighters were recently rewarded for their heroic acts in the line of duty. Before their emergency medical services training, firefighters would have to turn the patient over to paramedics.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month. McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta-Lowndes hosts 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

VALDOSTA – A Memorial Ceremony honoring lives lost during September 11th will be hosted by Lowndes County and Valdosta City Officials. Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Officials will host a Memorial Ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Ceremony will take place on Friday, September 9 at 10 am at Freedom Park, located at 3795 Guest Road, Valdosta, Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr.

Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr., one of Valdosta’s first Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists, died on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers. Dr. Youles was an unassuming noble gentleman – principled, self-sacrificing and honorable. His life touched many more people than one could count. An active member of the medical staff of South Georgia Medical Center (previously, Pineview General Hospital) for 45 years, he was dedicated to his patients and profession. He loved bringing babies into the world and delivered thousands of them.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year. A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto

The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Cairo daycare expands to third location

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
CAIRO, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Lakeland’s Hauser New Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager

LAKELAND, Georgia — Marie Hauser is the Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager, who started at our local library on July 5th. Marie mentions working for South Georgia Regional Library (SGRL) for several years in different capacities. Get the full story in the Lanier County News August 18th edition!
LAKELAND, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lanier County shooting arrest update

LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Lakeland Mayor Trying to Change Council Meeting Days and Time

LAKELAND, Georgia – Last week’s Tuesday August 9th Lakeland City Council meeting seemed ordinary, except for a mayor request just before the Lakeland City Council meeting went into Executive Session and immediately following that same session. Once out of Executive Session, citizens learned that City Attorney Tim Tanner is leaving his position as Lakeland City Attorney. In his place, Major Bill Darsey has again tendered the name of Tommy Coleman, an attorney whose office is in Albany, Georgia for the position.
LAKELAND, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta receives budgeting award

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta receives the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for governmental budgeting. Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that City of Valdosta, Georgia, has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement by the...
VALDOSTA, GA

