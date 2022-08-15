Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr., one of Valdosta’s first Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists, died on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers. Dr. Youles was an unassuming noble gentleman – principled, self-sacrificing and honorable. His life touched many more people than one could count. An active member of the medical staff of South Georgia Medical Center (previously, Pineview General Hospital) for 45 years, he was dedicated to his patients and profession. He loved bringing babies into the world and delivered thousands of them.

