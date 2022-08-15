Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
New social house, art gallery, park to drive Valdosta economy forward
From a new amphitheater to a family friendly social house, entrepreneurs and city leaders are hoping to revamp what the Azalea City has to offer for decades to come.
tallahasseereports.com
County Commissioner Brian Welch Refutes “Say No 2 Doak” Claim About Increase in Killearn Estates Traffic
In a statement requested by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch – who represents voters living in Killearn Estates – refuted claims made in a campaign mailer recently sent to Killearn Estates residents stating that the Northeast Gateway project will “dump thousands of cars into Killearn” and threaten the safety of “our children.”
valdostatoday.com
American Red Cross opens new Valdosta location
VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross of South-Central Georgia celebrated a new location with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valdosta Chamber. The Red Cross relocated into a bio-med facility on Connell Road in Valdosta. For more on this story a link is available below.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site
Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
WALB 10
Special training helping Valdosta Fire Department save lives
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) received special training back in May and is already working to help save lives when seconds matter. Five firefighters were recently rewarded for their heroic acts in the line of duty. Before their emergency medical services training, firefighters would have to turn the patient over to paramedics.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month. McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August...
valdostaceo.com
Paige Dukes on Having an Open Door to Quality Services in Lowndes County
Paige Dukes is the County Manager of Lowndes County. She talks about how they gather feedback from citizens to determine services that should be implemented for the good of the county. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta-Lowndes hosts 9-11 Memorial Ceremony
VALDOSTA – A Memorial Ceremony honoring lives lost during September 11th will be hosted by Lowndes County and Valdosta City Officials. Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Officials will host a Memorial Ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Ceremony will take place on Friday, September 9 at 10 am at Freedom Park, located at 3795 Guest Road, Valdosta, Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr.
Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr., one of Valdosta’s first Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists, died on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers. Dr. Youles was an unassuming noble gentleman – principled, self-sacrificing and honorable. His life touched many more people than one could count. An active member of the medical staff of South Georgia Medical Center (previously, Pineview General Hospital) for 45 years, he was dedicated to his patients and profession. He loved bringing babies into the world and delivered thousands of them.
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
WALB 10
City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year. A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.
wfxl.com
Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland’s Hauser New Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager
LAKELAND, Georgia — Marie Hauser is the Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager, who started at our local library on July 5th. Marie mentions working for South Georgia Regional Library (SGRL) for several years in different capacities. Get the full story in the Lanier County News August 18th edition!
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland Mayor Trying to Change Council Meeting Days and Time
LAKELAND, Georgia – Last week’s Tuesday August 9th Lakeland City Council meeting seemed ordinary, except for a mayor request just before the Lakeland City Council meeting went into Executive Session and immediately following that same session. Once out of Executive Session, citizens learned that City Attorney Tim Tanner is leaving his position as Lakeland City Attorney. In his place, Major Bill Darsey has again tendered the name of Tommy Coleman, an attorney whose office is in Albany, Georgia for the position.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta receives budgeting award
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta receives the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for governmental budgeting. Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that City of Valdosta, Georgia, has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement by the...
