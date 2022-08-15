Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
WWE’s Sheamus and Gunther will Clash at the Castle
When Drew McIntyre pulled out a win over Sheamus in WWE’s first-ever Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match ahead of SummerSlam, fans had to know that one way or another, WWE was going to get “The Celtic Warrior” on Clash at the Castle. Sure, he isn’t the same performer he once was, when he won the […] The post WWE’s Sheamus and Gunther will Clash at the Castle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Khan claps back at AEW Rampage Trustbusters booking questions
Though the backstage drama has been ever so slightly overshadowing their in-ring product – need I say more than “Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk? – the actual in-ring AEW product has been on fire as of late. The company is drawing good viewership numbers, drawing big gates for live shows, and, after literally years of anticipation, debuted a tournament to decide on the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have found a home in AEW
There was a time when 2point0 weren’t exactly the most popular performers in the AEW Galaxy. Now granted, to more recent fans of the promotion, this sounds crazy; there wouldn’t be an AEW Galaxy, the term, if it wasn’t for Angelo Parker blurting out the phrase in a promotional segment for his faction, the Jericho […] The post 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have found a home in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Making lemon out of lemonade’: Mike Tyson gets real on overcoming infamous ear bite vs. Evander Holyfield
There are few more unforgettable moments in Mike Tyson’s decorated career than his infamous ear bite on bitter rival Evander Holyfield back in 1997. Tyson has had a very colorful career, so the fact that this one sticks out speaks volumes of just how much controversy this moment brought about. Mike Tyson has moved on […] The post ‘Making lemon out of lemonade’: Mike Tyson gets real on overcoming infamous ear bite vs. Evander Holyfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennis-'People forget about you fast': Garcia stays in the moment after Pegula win
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia was left with "mixed feelings" after reaching her first WTA 1000 semi-final in four years at the Cincinnati Open, saying tennis can be a difficult sport where players are often forgotten easily owing to poor form.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0