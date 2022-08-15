ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

WWE’s Sheamus and Gunther will Clash at the Castle

When Drew McIntyre pulled out a win over Sheamus in WWE’s first-ever Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match ahead of SummerSlam, fans had to know that one way or another, WWE was going to get “The Celtic Warrior” on Clash at the Castle. Sure, he isn’t the same performer he once was, when he won the […] The post WWE’s Sheamus and Gunther will Clash at the Castle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Tony Khan claps back at AEW Rampage Trustbusters booking questions

Though the backstage drama has been ever so slightly overshadowing their in-ring product – need I say more than “Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk? – the actual in-ring AEW product has been on fire as of late. The company is drawing good viewership numbers, drawing big gates for live shows, and, after literally years of anticipation, debuted a tournament to decide on the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
ClutchPoints

2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have found a home in AEW

There was a time when 2point0 weren’t exactly the most popular performers in the AEW Galaxy. Now granted, to more recent fans of the promotion, this sounds crazy; there wouldn’t be an AEW Galaxy, the term, if it wasn’t for Angelo Parker blurting out the phrase in a promotional segment for his faction, the Jericho […] The post 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have found a home in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
ClutchPoints

‘Making lemon out of lemonade’: Mike Tyson gets real on overcoming infamous ear bite vs. Evander Holyfield

There are few more unforgettable moments in Mike Tyson’s decorated career than his infamous ear bite on bitter rival Evander Holyfield back in 1997. Tyson has had a very colorful career, so the fact that this one sticks out speaks volumes of just how much controversy this moment brought about. Mike Tyson has moved on […] The post ‘Making lemon out of lemonade’: Mike Tyson gets real on overcoming infamous ear bite vs. Evander Holyfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy