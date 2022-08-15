CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...

