Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, fatally shot in West Garfield Park early Friday
CHICAGO - An unidentified man, about 25 years old, was outside in West Garfield Park when he was shot at around 12:29 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of s. Keeler Ave. and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run Thursday in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - One Chicago bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday night in Elk Grove. Elk Grove police say a bicyclist was hit by an unknown car at the intersection of Louis Avenue and Busse Road around 9:21 p.m. The bicyclist died from their injuries. Their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect armed with handgun robbing victims on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred in July and August in Brighton Park. In each incident, an armed male offender approached the victim and demanded their personal property, police said. The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:. 4500 Block of...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Police Board fires officer accused of choking suspect during South Deering arrest
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say
SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Back of the Yards
Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 29, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle just before midnight in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue when he was struck several times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the...
Man wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 43-year-old had just parked his car around 4:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone in the rear seat started shooting, police said.
Police: Person of interest emails threats to City of Gary after elderly man shot, killed
GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public for information on a person of interest after he allegedly emailed threats to the city and surrounding communities following the deadly shooting of an elderly man Wednesday. At around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
6-year-old recovering after Woodlawn shooting
A 6-year-old boy was among six children who were shot in a nine-hour period Wednesday across Chicago.
Candlelight vigil held for South Shore hit-and-run victims
The Chicago Black Gay Men's Chorus hosted the vigil.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Update August 18 — The Chicago Police Department released one additional image today:. Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6