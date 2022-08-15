ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in West Garfield Park early Friday

CHICAGO - An unidentified man, about 25 years old, was outside in West Garfield Park when he was shot at around 12:29 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of s. Keeler Ave. and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say

SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#West Side#Mount Sinai Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Man, 29, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle just before midnight in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue when he was struck several times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 43-year-old had just parked his car around 4:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone in the rear seat started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy