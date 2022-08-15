Connecticut State Police enter national competition for best looking cruiser
Connecticut State Police have entered a national competition for the best looking police cruiser.
The contest is held by the American Association of State Troopers.
VOTE: Vote for Connecticut State Police for best looking police cruiser
The association is looking for states to submit their pictures for a chance to be featured in their cruiser calendar.
The contest is open to the public for voting.
Kentucky holds the number one spot followed by Georgia and Florida.
Comments / 11