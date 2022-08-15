ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut State Police enter national competition for best looking cruiser

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fv34I_0hHZz4Ay00

Connecticut State Police have entered a national competition for the best looking police cruiser.

The contest is held by the American Association of State Troopers.

VOTE: Vote for Connecticut State Police for best looking police cruiser

The association is looking for states to submit their pictures for a chance to be featured in their cruiser calendar.

The contest is open to the public for voting.

Kentucky holds the number one spot followed by Georgia and Florida.

Comments / 11

Kenneth Kaniff
4d ago

Remember who bought that for ya. The people you arrest for committing the same crimes you do while on and off duty...

Reply(1)
5
Suzanne Thomson
4d ago

let's do it for no violence when arresting people or random acts of kindness our hero's should be rewarded for the things they do that make a difference in the community 🙏

Reply
3
Edward Jordan
4d ago

Why do CT state troopers always tailgate you when you're in the passing lane? Nothing like being stuck behind a slow moving car with a state cop on your bumper.

Reply
2
Related
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#National Competition#Cruiser
Eyewitness News

West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns. The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Connecticut

Lawsuits Challenge Connecticut's Social Equity Process

When Gov. Ned Lamont signed Connecticut’s adult use cannabis law in 2021, he praised the bill for its emphasis on social equity. The law established a council to make sure people from communities hardest hit by the war on drugs have the opportunity to get into the industry. “We...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Norm Pattis, attorney for Alex Jones, faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy