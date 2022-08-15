ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: 1 person dies after Wallkill motorcycle crash

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say at least one person died after a motorcycle crash in Wallkill Sunday afternoon.

Town of Wallkill police say the motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on Schutt Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the 26-year-old motorcyclist struck the rear of a car.

The New Windsor resident, who was found lying on the ground, was pronounced dead at Garnet Health Medical Center.

A second motorcyclist also struck the rear of a pickup truck.

The driver and a passenger were also treated at Garnet.

IN THIS ARTICLE
