ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Norway's climate choice: old oil, gas fields switch to green power or close early

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ELxh_0hHZw2sF00

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway will have to phase out some of its old oil and gas fields prematurely to achieve its 2030 climate goals, unless it can use carbon-free power on more offshore platforms to cut their emissions, the country's Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Norway, western Europe's largest petroleum producer, aims to reduce its emissions of greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030 from 1990, but as of 2021 the reduction achieved was only 4.5%, preliminary official statistics showed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP1ai_0hHZw2sF00

Opposition to connecting more offshore platforms to Norway's hydropower-dominated onshore grid has grown as water reservoirs have hit 20-year lows, power prices have soared and concerns of scarcity have increased.

Eide told Reuters in an interview it was impossible to meet the climate goal without supplying renewable energy to more offshore fields.

The offshore petroleum industry accounts for about a quarter of Norway's total emissions mainly because it uses gas to generate power at offshore installations.

"An alternative would be an early phase out of old fields rather than retrofitting (those) with electricity," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj56M_0hHZw2sF00

Environmental campaigners might welcome such a step, but it runs counter to the centre-left government's pledge "to develop, not to phase out" the petroleum industry, and would anger powerful oil workers' unions.

"I think the better answer is to build more electricity capacity," Eide said. "The idea is that most of the additional electricity for the platforms will come from offshore wind."

Norway wants to develop 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2040 that could produce almost as much electricity as its vast hydropower dams on land produce now.

The country is only making first steps into offshore wind, while onshore wind licensing was halted in 2019 following public protests. It resumed in April this year.

Eide said he hoped high energy prices would help to encourage new projects, especially after the parliament changed the rules that give more say and revenue to local governments.

"We are quite confident that... we will be able to restart some of this (onshore wind projects) now," he said, adding that Norway was also looking at building floating solar power plants on the surface of its hydropower reservoirs.

Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 20

Glen Heywood
4d ago

climate change is nothing more than Globalism and will lead to millions of deaths around the world Hitler would be so proud WTF

Reply
16
Dale Guillot
4d ago

that would be awesome place for Biden and liberal leftist green energy people to move to. just leave America 🇺🇸and our energy resources for the USA. please don't miss y'all plane or boat out of AMERICA!

Reply
9
George Richardson
4d ago

they need to see what happened in Texas last winter when their green energy companies failed and people were freezing.

Reply(3)
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Power Grid#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motley Fool

Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?

If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
ELECTRONICS
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Reuters

Reuters

555K+
Followers
350K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy