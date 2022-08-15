ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power”

By Dulce Torres Guzman
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DN46y_0hHZvYkn00

The exterior of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights building. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Efforts to increase voter participation among immigrant communities led to increased turnout and elections of immigrant-rights candidates, said advocates.

Following the August 4 primary election, the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition’s affiliate TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates among school board races, district attorney races and other elected positions.

“Our TIRRC Votes (staff) were in 10 different cities, from urban cities like Memphis, suburban neighborhoods in Chattanooga, to rural streets in Gallatin, building a pro-immigrant political landscape where all communities can belong and thrive,” said TIRRC Votes Policy Coordinator Luis Mata. “We are so proud of our 12 Civic Engagement Coordinators, representing eight different countries, that reached nearly 68,000 voters.”

“We want to make one thing clear: turning the tide across the South would not be possible without Tennessee’s growing Black and brown political power and we are determined to carry this momentum to the general election,” said Mata.

In State Senate District 19, Charlane Oliver won the Democratic nomination for the Nashville seat despite facing criticism for not being an “established” candidate and her participation in several protests, according to TIRRC Votes director Lisa Sherman Luna in a press release.

In Davidson County, candidates competed for the first time in partisan school board races, and all candidates endorsed by TIRRC Votes won, including  incumbent Rachael Ann Elrod, Berthena Nabaa-McKinney, Erin O’Hara and Cheryl D. Mayes.

We want to make one thing clear: turning the tide across the South would not be possible without Tennessee's growing Black and brown political power and we are determined to carry this momentum to the general election.

– Luis Mata, TIRRC Votes

In District 6, Mayes defeated incumbent Fran Bush and attributed  her win to the immigrant community.

“I do believe that the immigrant population played a vital role in my campaign.  I had the pleasure to meet with and speak at several cultural events with a high population of immigrant attendees, and was very excited about the ongoing engagement after the events,” said Mayes, who previously served on the MNPS board 2010-2014.  “TIRRC (Votes) was very welcoming and promoted the Democratic campaigns often.  Additionally, I met with other members of the immigrant community who also promoted my campaign to others in the community,” she said.

Although immigrants have long been part of the fabric  of  Middle Tennessee, efforts to reach members of immigrant communities during elections has only in recent years become a priority.

According to Wan Rashid, co-founder of the Effendi Foundation , volunteers and staff launched a coordinated campaign across the nation and Tennessee to provide Kurdish and Muslim households with voter information through mailers, canvassing, texting and phone calls.

During the 2020 presidential elections, voter turnout among Muslim and Kurdish communities increased significantly, said Rashid, adding that the Effendi Foundation has the biggest database on Kurdish communities in the nation.

This year, Effendi staff worked alongside the American Muslim Advisory Council of Tennessee to have both Republican and Democratic candidates interact with community members virtually or in person at local mosques.

Mosques were also encouraged to use their newsletters and conducted sermons on why voting in local elections is important.

“I won’t say that (voter participation) is brand new. There have been people who have done this work before me in different ways and manners, but in relation to canvassing, sending out mailers and calling, that’s more recent and in the past three years with our (Kurdish) community,” said Rashid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Vczi_0hHZvYkn00

Wan Rashid (Photo: Submitted)

Getting immigrant communities to participate in local elections is becoming increasingly important.

With partisan school board elections and established immigrant communities getting pushed out of Nashville due to increased housing costs, advocates have increased their efforts to educate the population about how local elections impact them.

“It’s not just immigrant communities, it’s everyone, all voters. Presidential elections get a lot more coverage, a lot more airtime,” said Sabina Mohyuddin, AMAC executive director.

“But these are elected officials who make rules against you as immigrant communities living in Tennessee,” she added.

Culturally-relevant outreach helped increase voter turnout, such as texting “salaam,” a common greeting among Muslims.

“‘Here is someone greeting me in a common religious saying, and asking me to vote,’ That will potentially get someone to want to vote, as well as feeling heard and seen,” said Rashid.

According to a TIRRC Votes press release, members were able to contact nearly 70,000 voters throughout the state, including 35,000 voters in Memphis.

One race TIRRC Votes focused efforts on led to former Shelby County Commissioner Steven Mulroy defeating Shelby County District Attorney incumbent Amy Weirich.

“This is not me indicating that the Republican or Democrat party is right but that an incumbent lost, and that should be impressive in of itself. The voter turnout must have been high,” said Rashid.

Immigrant-rights organizations are now preparing to increase voter turnout for the 2022 midterm elections in November, which is not an easy task.

With many immigrant communities residing along Murfreesboro Pike, Nolensville Road and Antioch, few polling locations currently exist.

“A future dream is having a polling location in a more central area or a mosque, like they do at schools and churches,” said Rashid.



The post TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries

Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4  primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.  However, the […] The post Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Retiring state Sen. Mike Bell, leaving office early, joins Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Outgoing Republican state Sen. Mike Bell, who announced plans to retire from the Legislature last year, will assume a leadership position inside the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency beginning Aug. 31, the agency announced Wednesday. Bell will serve as the agency’s senior advisor for Legislative affairs and policy, interacting with lawmakers to promote the wildlife and […] The post Retiring state Sen. Mike Bell, leaving office early, joins Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee court rules Confederate memorabilia in jury room not prejudicial

A Tennessee appellate court says there’s nothing “inherently prejudicial” in grand jurors and jurors deliberating the fates of Black people from inside the “Confederate jury room” — where the walls are adorned with a Confederate flag, portraits of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gen. John C. Brown, and other Confederacy memorabilia — in a […] The post Tennessee court rules Confederate memorabilia in jury room not prejudicial appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GILES COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid

A federal magistrate judge says the public has a right to see a video that purportedly shows an agent of the U.S. government engaged in excessive force in a raid at a Grainger County slaughterhouse. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger has shot down a bid by attorneys for a slew of federal agents to keep […] The post Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Community Corrections shift catches lawmaker unaware

State Rep. Andrew Farmer, a Sevierville attorney, was caught off guard in Circuit Court a week ago when, inexplicably, the judge started moving offenders off Community Corrections into state probation. “It just blew my mind,” says Farmer, a Sevierville Republican who chairs the House Civil Justice Committee and serves on the Criminal Justice Committee. The […] The post Community Corrections shift catches lawmaker unaware appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Cothren challenges subpoena order by state Registry

The former chief of staff for ex-House Speaker Glen Casada is continuing to fight a subpoena to testify before the Registry of Election Finance about a political action committee he ran secretly to attack political adversaries. Cynthia Sherwood, the Nashville attorney for Cade Cothren, claims the court should not hold him in contempt for invoking […] The post Cothren challenges subpoena order by state Registry appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage

Research shows educator shortages disproportionately impact students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities, and students from rural communities. The U.S. Department of Education points out that areas like special education, bilingual education, science, technology, engineering, math, career and technical education and early childhood education positions are hard to fill. That’s hardly news […] The post How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Political Power#Election State#Racism#State Senate#Democratic
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Voucher student numbers low with public schools already open

A week into the 2022-23 school year and few families in Metro Nashville and Shelby County school districts are seeking the vaunted private school vouchers the state is offering. Only 203 families have applied for vouchers, according to the Tennessee Department of Education, even though the law allows up to 5,000 students to receive the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Voucher student numbers low with public schools already open appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive

Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Ogles rides super PAC ads in 5th District win

Despite reports of tardy tax payments, a late federal campaign filing and potential illegal coordination with a super PAC, Maury County Mayor Ogles rolled to victory Thursday in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District Republican primary. Buoyed by dark money groups that hammered former House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead, Ogles collected […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Ogles rides super PAC ads in 5th District win appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats caught up in voter data snafu

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win the nomination, was caught off […] The post Democrats caught up in voter data snafu appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Falsely accused University of Tennessee professor: Biden should rescind U.S. Attorney nomination

A University of Tennessee professor falsely accused of being a spy is urging President Joe Biden to rescind the administration’s nomination for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee of the man who sought to imprison him for a crime he did not commit. “This is ridiculous,” Dr. Anming Hu said of Biden’s nomination […] The post Falsely accused University of Tennessee professor: Biden should rescind U.S. Attorney nomination appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

August Election Day marked by slow polling places

As Tennessee candidates hovered in the blazing sun on Thursday to greet potential voters, they contemplated the months leading up to the August election.  In the 5th Congressional District, Sen. Heidi Campbell noted how redistricting affected the area, but “maybe in ways (legislators) didn’t anticipate.” Campbell, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, said Republican […] The post August Election Day marked by slow polling places appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Ogles likely winner in 5th Congressional District Republican primary

After a bruising campaign in which outside groups poured millions into attack ads, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles appears to be emerging as the winner of the 5th Congressional District Republican primary. Holding a strong lead with most votes counted, Ogles, former state director for Americans for Prosperity, will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell […] The post Ogles likely winner in 5th Congressional District Republican primary appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Charter amendments add to long ballots across Tennessee

Partisan races aren’t the only ones on Tennessee ballots Thursday, as voters in Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby Counties will also be voting to ratify — or not to ratify — a clutch of amendments to county government charters. Davidson County The Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County approved four amendments in May but each […] The post Charter amendments add to long ballots across Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’

When voters show up at polls across the state tomorrow, they may see not only the familiar local election workers but also a growing number of newly credentialed poll watchers. Interest in becoming a poll watcher in Tennessee seems to be on the upswing, anecdotal information indicates. There are no statewide statistics on the appointment […] The post Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy