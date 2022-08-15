ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

No 10 admits Johnson will only be contacted if urgent while on holiday

By Peter Walker and Rowena Mason
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTQLW_0hHZqLLX00
A removal van in Downing Street Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Downing Street has admitted that Boris Johnson will not be working on his holiday unless he is needed urgently, after he faced criticism for taking a second break abroad within three weeks amid the energy crisis.

Johnson is believed to be in Greece with his family, despite having just three weeks left in the job amid accusations he is leading a “zombie” government.

In his absence, two large removal lorries turned up in Downing Street on Monday, fuelling expectations that he is likely to spend little further time in No 10. The prime minister is entitled to take furniture and fittings that he paid for in his refurbishment of his No 11 flat, theoretically including the Lulu Lytle gold wallpaper that was initially funded by a Tory donor .

Brandon Lewis, a senior Conservative MP, defended the prime minister’s decision to take a second holiday, after his first break in Slovenia.

“Even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working,” Brandon Lewis, who was Northern Ireland secretary before resigning last month , told LBC.

However, Johnson’s official spokesman clarified that he would not be doing routine work as he was “on leave” and would only be contacted if there were “urgent decisions” to be taken.

“As is the way with prime ministers as you know, by virtue of their role they’ll obviously be kept informed on any urgent issues and make decisions particularly those [related to] national security for example,” he said. “If there were urgent decisions that required the PM’s input he will of course be involved in that.”

He said there were no major meetings scheduled for this week that would require Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, to deputise.

No 10 does not comment on the prime minister’s exact whereabouts, but he has been spotted with his wife, Carrie, in a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town to the east of Athens. A week ago, Johnson returned from another holiday, in Slovenia.

While Johnson’s caretaker role during the period when his successor is being chosen limits his scope for making new policy, he has been accused of heading a zombie government, and of spending his final few weeks in office relaxing.

When not overseas, Johnson has spent time at Chequers, the prime ministerial country retreat, and he and Carrie hosted a belated party for their wedding at the Cotswolds home of the JCB owner Anthony Bamford, a major Conservative donor.

Asked on LBC if the PM had “thrown in the towel” Lewis rejected the characterisation.

“He’s probably in about his second week [of] holiday in the last year or so, certainly this year,” Lewis said. “So while somebody is away, whether they are secretary of state or let alone the prime minister, they will be continuing to work.

“I can assure you he will still be going through inboxes, he will still be dealing with national security issues where relevant. Being out of the country does not mean the prime minister stops working.”

Unveiling Labour’s plan on Monday to help households this winter by stopping any increase in the energy price cap, to be financed in part by a wider windfall tax, Keir Starmer called Johnson a “lame duck”, saying that the hopefuls to succeed him, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, were merely “squabbling” rather than presenting a plan of action.

A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday as he has continually failed to meet the challenge of the Tory cost of living crisis. It’s all just one big party for Boris Johnson while the country struggles to pay their bills.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bamford
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet

Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson only PM I’ve worked with who has disgraced the office – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.Speaking at a panel event at the Edinburgh Fringe on Saturday afternoon, hosted by broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, Ms Sturgeon called the Prime Minister a “disgrace”.Ms Sturgeon said the idea that parties were taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic “blew her mind.”“The idea that this could have happened while the rest of country was going through the horrors of it really blows my mind,” she told audience members.“Parties themselves are bad enough, but it was the lying, frankly, and the...
POLITICS
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory#Lbc
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

404K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy