⚾ Surge win Sunday over Hooks
Wichita, KS- Ten runs on fifteen hits led the Wind Surge to a 10-4 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon as Wichita won their fourth straight game and took five of six in the series. Kody Funderburk made his eleventh start on the mound for the Surge...
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards
If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
catchitkansas.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Derby Panther football
DERBY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Talent and tradition in Derby. But what separates the Panthers year after year is their ability to bring the talent together into a team. “We all know we have talented players, but it’s the team that makes us special,” said senior defensive end Samuel Same, an Iowa State commit. “Being able to come together and work hard to be the best we can be is what makes us special every year.”
Second Reno County EMS official named to state board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS reports that Special Projects Chief Monika Heller was elected to the Kansas EMS Association board of directors at their meeting last week. Chief Dave Johnston finished his term as the KEMSA board president on Saturday. He will remain an active board member.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
150th block party coming up Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."
Kansas deputy survives bison attack, returns home
A Kansas deputy injured in a bison attack earlier this month is recovering at home.
Chamber lunch is Aug. 24
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Normally, the Hutchinson Chamber luncheon is held on the third Wednesday of the month. This month, however, the event is pushed back a week to Aug. 24 at 11:45 at Friendly Bingo, 106 W. 1st Ave. This month's luncheon is sponsored by Mennonite Friendship Communities. The...
SW Bricktown Fiesta date set
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the official date for the SW Bricktown Fiesta at its meeting on Tuesday as September 24. "Because it's in the city park, the Southwest Bricktown Park, they need the designated entertainment district," said City Attorney Paul Brown. "This will keep them in compliance with the city code. We'd ask the council to approve the resolution allowing that on September 24 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m."
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
School year kicking off around Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School is getting underway around Hutchinson. Classes began in Buhler USD 313 on Tuesday and grades K-9 will start classes in Hutchinson USD 308 this morning. The remaining students in grades 10-12 kick off the school year on Thursday. One trend that has appeared for at...
Pratt Tribune
Abbott, his ‘67 Ford F100, and friends make the most of summer car shows in Kansas
Al Abbott won the Best of Ford Truck trophy at the 2022 City of Pratt Fire Department Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday at Sixth Street Park in Pratt, a fun accomplishment to be sure, but that’s not what puts the smile on his face. Abbott, a retired Pratt businessman, is all smiles because he enjoys attending car shows on the weekends. He enjoys sitting under his shade canopy with good friends old and new, and trading car stories. Or in his case, special truck stories, because his go-to vehicle is his light-turquoiseblue ‘67 F100 pickup. It has been since his ride since 1979.
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
Projects to improve 11 Kansas highways, including East Kellogg, announced
Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
Grain industry book to be for sale Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man is bringing a book of local history to Thursday's block party event. Bob Summers wrote Mills and Elevators 1871-2021 when he couldn't find that information elsewhere. "I really didn't set out to write a book," Summers said. "A few years ago after I...
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
