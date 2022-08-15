Al Abbott won the Best of Ford Truck trophy at the 2022 City of Pratt Fire Department Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday at Sixth Street Park in Pratt, a fun accomplishment to be sure, but that’s not what puts the smile on his face. Abbott, a retired Pratt businessman, is all smiles because he enjoys attending car shows on the weekends. He enjoys sitting under his shade canopy with good friends old and new, and trading car stories. Or in his case, special truck stories, because his go-to vehicle is his light-turquoiseblue ‘67 F100 pickup. It has been since his ride since 1979.

PRATT, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO