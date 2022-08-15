Read full article on original website
Related
hendersonville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner”
Set in the 1960s, a progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner that starred the inimitable Sidney Poitier.
hendersonville.com
United Way Seeks Volunteers for Day of Action
United Way of Henderson County and generous sponsor Pardee UNC Health Care are proud to partner with Henderson County Public Schools to host Day of Action on Friday, August 19th. Day of Action is a county-wide morning of service to help our local schools get ready for the upcoming school...
Comments / 0