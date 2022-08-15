ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country and it's easy to see why. Beautiful beaches, amazing views, breathtaking outdoor places, delicious food and welcoming people. There truly is no reason why you should not visit North Carolina.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Joel Eisenberg

Fact-Check: Plans For Goodwill Location Closings in 2022

2021 closures due to pandemic-era difficulties, and recently-reported controversies, have led to speculation of further shutterings within the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RentechDigital.com, ABC7News.com, Cracked.com, and Google.com.

