Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport's Center for Family Justice accepting back-to-school donations for supply drive

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Bridgeport's Center for Family Justice is accepting donations for their back-to-school supply drive starting this week.

Supplies can be dropped off at the Center for Family Justice at 753 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport.

The center is accepting donations today through Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The center is requesting new items.

Reusable water bottles, clip-on hand sanitizer for backpacks, calculators, headphones, binders with loose leaf paper and tab dividers, folders, pens, pencils & sharpeners, pencil cases, crayons & markers, and sticky notes are some of the items in need.

The supplies will benefit the Center for Family Justice and Camp HOPE children.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

