ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnQOB_0hHXy3G000

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence, a legal official said.

The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public, and her lawyers were forbidden by a gag order from revealing information about the proceedings.

In the four corruption cases decided Monday, Suu Kyi was alleged to have abused her position to rent public land at below market prices and to have built a residence with donations meant for charitable purposes. She received sentences of three years for each of the four counts, but the sentences for three of them will be served concurrently, giving her a total of six more years in prison.

She denied all the charges, and her lawyers are expected to appeal.

She already had been sentenced to 11 years in prison on sedition, corruption and other charges at earlier trials after the military ousted her elected government and detained her in February 2021.

Analysts say the numerous charges against her and her allies are an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before the military holds an election it has promised for next year.

Suu Kyi and her co-defendants have denied all the allegations and their lawyers are expected to file appeals in the coming days, said the legal official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to release information and feared punishment by the authorities.

Other top members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and her government have also been arrested and imprisoned, and the authorities have suggested they might dissolve the party before the next election. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a civil society organization, says more than 12,000 people are in detention after being seized by the security forces.

“The more the terrorist military council deliberately imprisons people’s leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi with various arbitrary charges, the stronger the people’s determination to destroy the military dictator becomes,” said Tun Myint, a member of the underground central working committee of Suu Kyi's party.

The army seized power and detained Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, the day when her party would have started a second-five year term in office after it won a landslide victory in a November 2020 general election. The army said it acted because there had been massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

The army’s takeover sparked peaceful nationwide street protests that security forces quashed with lethal force, triggering armed resistance that some U.N. experts now characterize as civil war. The military government has been accused of human rights abuses including arbitrary arrests and killings, torture, and military sweeps that include air attacks on civilians and the burning of entire villages.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says it has verified that 2,191 pro-democracy activists and other civilians have been killed in crackdowns by the military, though the actual total is probably much higher.

Suu Kyi, 77, has been the face of opposition to military rule in Myanmar for more than three decades. She won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize while under house arrest.

Her five years as its civilian government leader were marked by repression and military dominance even though it was Myanmar’s most democratic period since a 1962 coup.

Suu Kyi has been charged with a total of 11 counts under the Anti-Corruption Act, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.

In Monday’s verdicts, the legal official said Suu Kyi received a three-year prison sentence for building a residence for herself in Naypyitaw, allegedly with money donated for a charitable foundation named after her mother that she chaired.

She received a three-year sentence for allegedly taking advantage of her position to rent property in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, for the same foundation, the official said.

The two other cases decided Monday involved parcels of land in Naypyitaw for which she allegedly abused her authority to rent at below market prices for the foundation. She received a sentence of three years for each of those cases.

The three cases pertaining to offenses in Naypyitaw are to be served concurrently.

The former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myo Aung, was a co-defendant in both cases relating to granting permits to rent the land. Ye Min Oo, the former vice mayor, is a co-defendant in one case and Min Thu, a former member of the Naypyitaw Development Committee, in the other. Each received sentences of three years.

The government Anti-Corruption Commission, which filed the case, had alleged that the rental fees agreed upon by the Naypyitaw Development Committee were lower than the rate fixed by the Ministry of Planning and Finance, so that the rental agreement deprived the state of revenue it should have received.

The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, called for Suu Kyi's immediate release.

“I condemn the unjust sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years of detention, and call on the regime in #Myanmar to immediately and unconditionally release her, as well as all political prisoners, and respect the will of the people,” he tweeted.

Comments / 8

Jamie Kelly
2d ago

This is what it looks like when you don’t protect your democracy and take it for granted. Military dictatorship. VOTE OUT ALL MAGA REPUBLICANS. PROTECT AMERICA FROM REPUBLICAN LAWLESSNESS AND AUTHORITARIANISM! VOTE BLUE! 🇺🇸💙

Reply
3
Related
AFP

Myanmar junta says UN needs 'new approach' to solve post-coup crisis

The United Nations needs to "review its approach" to solving Myanmar's bloody post-coup crisis, the junta's foreign minister told the world body's special envoy during her first visit to the country on Wednesday. In his meeting with UN envoy Noeleen Heyzer on Wednesday the junta's foreign affairs minister called on the world body to "constructively and pragmatically review its approach in its cooperation with Myanmar", the foreign ministry said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

Court to hear Malaysia ex-leader Najib's appeal of jail sentence

Malaysia's highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak's final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power. He was convicted in July 2020 of corruption linked to state fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in jail.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Corruption
AFP

Court rejects retrial for Malaysia's Najib, grants final appeal hearing

Malaysia's highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak's final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July 2020, and an appellate court last December rejected his appeal, prompting him to mount a final plea before the Federal Court, where any ruling will be final.
WORLD
US News and World Report

India to Register up to 2.5 Million Voters in Contested Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India is expected to register as many as 2.5 million new voters in the contested Jammu and Kashmir region, a top official said late on Wednesday, in a move local political parties said was an attempt to influence upcoming elections. The Muslim-majority region is claimed in...
INDIA
ABC News

ABC News

789K+
Followers
171K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy