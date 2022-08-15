Teen fatally struck by train in Point Pleasant Beach ID’d

A teenager fatally struck by a New Jersey Transit train Sunday night in Point Pleasant Beach has been identified.

Raul Cartagena turned 15 just last month. His cousin says he was expecting to enter his freshman year of high school in a few weeks, set to be on the wrestling team.

NJ Transit says a North Jersey Coast Line train that departed Long Branch shortly after 3:45 p.m. and was bound for Bay Head struck the juvenile at the Forman Avenue crossing.

There is no word on exactly how he was hit, but News 12 is told he was on a bicycle with friends. He was rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive.

Dr. Adam L. Angelozz, superintendent of Point Pleasant Schools, says, “With great sadness, our school district community grieves the loss of a high school student who grew up in Point Pleasant Schools. The student passed away in a tragic accident yesterday. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and our entire community.”

Angelozz also says the counseling department is available for support services to help students and staff process their grief. There is also a GoFundMe page set up.

There were no other reported injuries to the nine passengers and crew on board the train.