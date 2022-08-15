Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash, Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lafayette man dies in Broussard crash
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Cason Road, a spokesman said. It was a major crash, involving a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car.
Man killed on Louisiana highway after traveling off the roadway striking a pole
According to reports, on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on US 61 near Evangeline Road when drove off to the center of the highway and crossed the southbound lanes of US 61.
42-Year-Old Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash On Breaux Bridge (Breaux Bridge, LA)
Breaux Bridge Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator, according to Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry [..]
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
KPLC TV
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Unrestrained passenger in Acadia Parish crash has died
Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts; the driver died at the scene and the passenger has died at a local hospital.
Suspect Arrested in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Fuel from Employer and Selling it to Truck Drivers
Suspect Arrested in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Fuel from Employer and Selling it to Truck Drivers. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that detectives apprehended a 32-year-old male who was caught selling fuel stolen from his workplace. According to authorities, on Thursday, July 21, a...
brproud.com
Student in Louisiana arrested after search outside high school allegedly uncovers loaded gun and marijuana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer got a whiff of marijuana. CPSO says that smell was “coming from a group of students” outside LaGrange High School on Wednesday, August 17. A search was...
theadvocate.com
One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue
One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish
Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
Crack in Structural Element on Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana Prompts Lane Closure
Crack in Structural Element on Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana Prompts Lane Closure. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) reported on August 18, 2022, that the westbound right lane of the Sunshine Bridge (LA 70) in St. James Parish is closed due to a major crack in one of the 168 vertical structural elements. DOTD personnel spotted the newly formed crack during a routine inspection of the bridge.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years After Police Find Loaded Weapon in His Possession
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years After Police Find Loaded Weapon in His Possession. Louisiana – Kentrell Laday, 20, of Carencro, Louisiana was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Laday to 100 months (12 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Alabama Man Sentenced in Connection with Transporting Destructive Devices He Planted Near a Business in Louisiana
Louisiana. – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 19 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
