Temps in the low-80s to start off the workweek; chance for some afternoon rain showers

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW: Another great weather week with temps in the low-80s. No extreme heat or heat alerts.

NEXT : Watching for a potential coastal low the next few days. Issue is it looks to be a bit far out, so rain chances are significantly cut for the area. Still a risk of showers at times, mainly shoreline. Temps slightly cooler for early part of the week, then warming up at end. Next weekend looks like showers/storms now.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says a coastal system will likely stay south of New Jersey, with slim rain chances.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds with mild conditions. A few afternoon showers are possible, but most stay dry. Temps in the low-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with mild conditions remaining. Temps in the low-60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, shower chance particularly east. Temps in the low-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning shower chance, then some sunshine. Temps in the low-80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Temps in the high-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Temps in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Evening storm chance. Temps in the low-80s.

