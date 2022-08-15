ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mar-a-Lago raid fallout roils the months before midterm election: The Note

By Averi Harper
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CxKO_0hHX3qcW00

The TAKE with Averi Harper

Amid the fallout from the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago , prominent House Democrats are calling on the director of national intelligence to investigate what the agents say they found.

Reps. Adam Schiff and Carolyn Maloney on Saturday wrote a letter urging Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to conduct an "immediate review and damage assessment" after classified documents were found at Donald Trump's Florida estate , according to court documents in the investigation. (Trump's spokesperson claims the materials were declassified.)

Despite those unsealed court records showing classified and top secret files were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, GOP lawmakers have largely rallied around the former president.

"President Donald Trump is Joe Biden's most likeliest political opponent in 2024 and this is less than 100 days from critical midterm elections," said the No. 3 House Republican, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. "The FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and overreach of its authority."

The raid and any ongoing or subsequent investigations effectively offer Trump loyalists a rallying cry ahead of the November midterm elections. It has certainly fueled Trump's fundraising efforts, as ABC News reported .

The White House maintains it didn't have any prior knowledge of the Mar-a-Lago FBI operation.

"We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved," President Joe Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview Sunday. She later added, "This is a law enforcement matter. And the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit."

As voters close in on high-stakes midterms races and the possible launch of a Trump 2024 presidential bid, the fact is that, according to the warrant that cleared the way for the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago, the de facto leader of the Republican Party could face serious legal liability for potential violation of at least three separate criminal statutes, including under the Espionage Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBbfo_0hHX3qcW00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Elise Stefanik attends a news conference with members of the House Intelligence Committee at the Capitol, Aug. 12, 2022.

The RUNDOWN with Alisa Wiersema

In less than a week, Florida voters will cast primary ballots in one of the last major political battlegrounds of the season.

The state's most high-profile and competitive contest is among Democratic gubernatorial candidates, as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist, also a former Florida governor, are locked in a tense head-to-head. The matchup follows a now-familiar theme for Democrats -- a younger and more progressive newcomer taking on a familiar, establishment political figure.

But unlike other intraparty matchups this year, Crist has had to balance reentering Florida's gubernatorial arena under a new party affiliation after being part of the state's decades-long streak of Republican governors. Fried has been steadily amplifying that difference, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"I have been pro-choice my entire life. I have made sure that I've stood on the side of women. Charlie cannot say the same thing," Fried said during a debate last month, while also adding that Crist appointed three judges to Florida's Supreme Court. The court currently has a conservative majority.

At the time, Crist refuted the assessment by noting that he has the backing of abortion-rights Democrats and had previously vetoed legislation that would have required an ultrasound before getting an abortion.

"[Gov. Ron] DeSantis is only interested in appealing to his far-right base. My base is all Floridians," Crist tweeted Sunday.

As the Democrats duke it out on the campaign trail, DeSantis is raising his profile in two other battleground states outside of Florida. On Sunday, the Republican incumbent hit the stump in favor of Trump-backed candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona. Later this week, DeSantis is slated to rally with Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jessie Finlayson, a volunteer election worker assembles voting booths in Tampa, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022.

The TIP with Will McDuffie

On Friday in Erie, Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman made an anticipated return to the campaign trail after nearly three months recovering from a stroke that he suffered in May.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, was greeted by an energetic crowd of over 1,300 people, which was more than triple the expected total. They filled a convention center holding campaign signs and waving yellow towels -- a custom at Pittsburgh Steelers games.

Donning a hoodie, his signature look, Fetterman spoke for roughly 11 minutes, detailing the moment his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, noticed he was having a stroke ("Gisele saved my life," he told the crowd) and ripping his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose campaign has made a daily habit of reminding voters of Fetterman's absence, publicizing a running "Basement Tracker."

"Are we in Erie, or have I fit 1,400 people in my basement?" Fetterman said at the start of his speech, eliciting roars.

All eyes were on his physical appearance. His speech was mostly fluid throughout his remarks, though he briefly paused in the middle of several sentences and sometimes repeated words. In an interview last month with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , he said he was working with a speech therapist and insisted he had "nothing to hide" regarding his health.

Emilia Rowland, a campaign spokeswoman, told ABC News that she thought Fetterman "sounded great." But supporters who spoke to ABC News after the event acknowledged they thought he seemed less than fully healthy.

Mark Rathi, 62, of Crawford County, said the candidate "seemed a little bit off his game" before adding that he supported Fetterman because of how he connects with people.

Rita Lynch, 82, told ABC News she was "glad [Fetterman] came, but I think he's got to be careful because you could tell he was sweating a lot."

Lynch said she hopes Fetterman's aides ease the candidate back onto the trail.

"I think it was a beginning for him, the first one since the stroke, and that's always a challenge," she said.

Fetterman's team did not respond to a request for comment about his upcoming campaign plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKtss_0hHX3qcW00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, takes a photo with attendees after a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., Aug. 12, 2022.

NUMBER OF THE DAY, powered by FiveThirtyEight

6. That's the number of primaries we'll be watching closely on Tuesday night (and Wednesday morning). And the biggest ticket affair is Rep. Liz Cheney's primary in Wyoming , although as FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich writes , based on the polls we have, Cheney isn't in great shape and should lose to her challenger, attorney Harriet Hageman. We'll also be keeping an eye on the secretary of state race in Wyoming, which looks to be closer. In Alaska, the polls won't close until 1 a.m. ET, which is why we'll be covering the results there Wednesday a.m., but we'll be keeping a close eye on the U.S. House election (both the primary and the special), the U.S. Senate primary and the governor's race. Please be sure to join us Tuesday and Wednesday as we live-blog the results at FiveThirtyEight.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. "Start Here" begins Monday morning with new details about the FBI search of former President Trump's Florida estate. ABC's MaryAlice Parks leads us off. Then, ABC's Mola Lenghi discusses the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie in New York. And ABC's Ian Pannell reports from Afghanistan as the U.S. marks one year since its military withdrawal. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with African Diaspora Youth and Exchange Alumni in Washington, D.C., at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Congress is in recess.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back Tuesday for the latest.

Comments / 7

Betty Dake
4d ago

DOES THAT MEAN THEY GET TO CHOSEN WHO THEY ENFORCE THE LAWS WITH? DIDNT KNOW THAT.So that why they didn't enforce the laws against Obama,clintons,or the Bidens or Pelosi. I and many Americans think it's just bc they don't want Pres Trump to be able to run again.

Reply(2)
4
Related
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Government
Vice

Alex Jones Found Out in Court That Sandy Hook Parents’ Attorneys Have a Copy of His Cellphone

Alex Jones took the stand on Tuesday morning in Austin, Texas, and, as is his wont, made everything a lot worse for himself, those around him, and the general public. Jones is currently squirming his way through the first of three damages trials to determine how much he owes Sandy Hook families after losing civil defamation cases by default. His testimony was a morass of excuses, occasional product placement, weak justifications, non-responsive answers, and general incoherence. He also got a nasty surprise when he learned that the plaintiffs’ attorneys have a digital copy of his cellphone and can prove he lied and misrepresented his profit margins and the emails he’s sent about Sandy Hook.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Haines
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Mar A Lago#Election State#Fbi#State Of Florida#Democrats#Gop#Republican#The White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC News

ABC News

792K+
Followers
172K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy