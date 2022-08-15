How The Fed Is Repeating Mistakes Of The Past

Despite the White House celebration over the July inflation numbers, the Biden administration is in danger of bringing back that 1970's show. And not the sitcom.

"Well, the big fear at this point is that the Federal Reserve is going to misinterpret July's report, which was basically just prices coming down because people couldn't afford gasoline anymore" said EJ Antoni, well respected economist with the Heritage Foundation, "The Fed might interpret that as a drop in inflation, and take their foot off the brakes."

Basically, this is no time to celebrate.

"It's not so much that inflation is slowing down, as demand is collapsing" Antoni told KTRH, "There is a very good chance that they are going to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors from the 1970's, so we'll have to see if they've learned anything from history? Or if they're going to repeat it."

One HUGE mistake that is indisputable, is the 'Manchin-Schumer climate bill'.

"Congress and the President need to do basically exactly the opposite of what they're doing now" noted Antoni, "Instead of pushing through a massive multi-billion dollar tax and spending bill, we need to be cutting taxes, cutting spending, that will bring down inflation and unleash the private sector economy."

Unfortunately, with this administration, it's never been about the economy. It's all about the agenda. Period.