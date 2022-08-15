Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Ringling Blue Devils
RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are looking to reload a roster that took them to the state championship game last year. Ringling brings back a couple of key players, namely quarterback Karson Daniel and running back Kaden Barron, but they are starting over in the offensive line and at receiver. But Ringling has been down this road before, and they are usually pretty good at restocking the depth chart.
KXII.com
Tioga Bulldogs
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Tioga Bulldogs are looking to take the next step under the direction of head coach Chad Rogers. This will be Rogers second year leading this Bulldog team, as Tioga returns several key players from a squad that made the playoffs a year ago, with 9 starters back on both sides of the ball. Tioga goes into the season with a desire for more.
KXII.com
“Grandmother of Juneteenth” visits Ardmore in preparation to build museum
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” lifelong teacher and activist Opal Lee worked for decades to get Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday. Now she’s building a new museum… She visited Ardmore on Friday, and spoke to News 12 about the stories she wants to...
KXII.com
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KXII.com
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Marshall County woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
KXII.com
Marshall County Deputies capture wanted fugitive
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshall County Deputies have captured a wanted fugitive accused of kidnaping and assault. On Tuesday night, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received information about a wanted fugitive from Grayson County named Clay Lee Jones. Jones was wanted for Kidnapping and beating a woman in...
Comments / 0