Wilson, OK

KXII.com

Ringling Blue Devils

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are looking to reload a roster that took them to the state championship game last year. Ringling brings back a couple of key players, namely quarterback Karson Daniel and running back Kaden Barron, but they are starting over in the offensive line and at receiver. But Ringling has been down this road before, and they are usually pretty good at restocking the depth chart.
RINGLING, OK
KXII.com

Tioga Bulldogs

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Tioga Bulldogs are looking to take the next step under the direction of head coach Chad Rogers. This will be Rogers second year leading this Bulldog team, as Tioga returns several key players from a squad that made the playoffs a year ago, with 9 starters back on both sides of the ball. Tioga goes into the season with a desire for more.
TIOGA, TX
KXII.com

Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
SHERMAN, TX
Wilson, OK
KXII.com

Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Marshall County Deputies capture wanted fugitive

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshall County Deputies have captured a wanted fugitive accused of kidnaping and assault. On Tuesday night, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received information about a wanted fugitive from Grayson County named Clay Lee Jones. Jones was wanted for Kidnapping and beating a woman in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK

