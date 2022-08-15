RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are looking to reload a roster that took them to the state championship game last year. Ringling brings back a couple of key players, namely quarterback Karson Daniel and running back Kaden Barron, but they are starting over in the offensive line and at receiver. But Ringling has been down this road before, and they are usually pretty good at restocking the depth chart.

RINGLING, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO