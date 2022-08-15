ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported Monday, amid talks between the U.S. and Russia that could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

Her February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner, recognized as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, was returning to Russia, where she plays during the U.S. league’s offseason.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying the appeal was filed, as was expected, but the grounds for it weren’t immediately clear.

The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Blagovolina and co-counsel Alexander Boykov said after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said that in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Reflecting the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of revealing publicly in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to free Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “Merchant of Death.”

On Sunday, a senior Russian diplomat said talks about an exchange have been conducted.

“This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and U.S. citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents,” Alexander Darchiev, head of the Foreign Ministry’s North America department, told state news agency Tass. “These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to professionals.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the Brittney Griner case at https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

Caden Franco
2d ago

She is appealing a sentence that she pleaded guilty to a crime? I would bet that every time she went to Russia she brought drugs with her and this time she got caught! She spoke out against the US and the national anthem…why are we doing so much to try to get this person back?? Makes zero sense…

Dean Kallis
2d ago

I do not understand the news media this is a woman that disrespected the United States brought drugs hash oil into Russia and wants everybody to feel sorry for her and the Biden administration wants to appraise criminals what next are you going to put up a statue for her

Dolores Sapp
2d ago

does any remember when she wouldn't stand for our national anthem and now she's in prison for cannabis oil which is illegal in Russia and wants the United states to rescue her really I don't think this should happen she has not an ounce of respect for this country and trade a hard core criminal for her why is she above the law and thinks she should be set free I hope she is not set free

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

