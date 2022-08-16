ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zv9sE_0hHWIGDn00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit the UK next month for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan will also travel to Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesman said.

The couple will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5.

Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiRS0_0hHWIGDn00

They will also meet a group of summit delegates doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, One Young World said.

The Sussexes will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Harry will deliver a speech.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a Government by the Queen.

Harry’s 96-year-old grandmother is expected to return to London from her annual summer break at Balmoral to carry out her head of state duties, and it is likely the duke will want to visit her.

A spokesman for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Security will be at the forefront of Harry’s mind as he travels from his home in California for the high profile appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKfC5_0hHWIGDn00

The duke, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

Last month, he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

The royal family has been bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbTs2_0hHWIGDn00

The memoirs were expected to be published in late 2022 by Penguin Random House but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

There will be concern in royal quarters that the duke will delve into his rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, his troubled relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, his view of stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall and the turbulent fallout of Megxit.

Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism in their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview last year, saying an unnamed royal made a racist remark about their son Archie before he was born, and that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

It is thought unlikely the couple will bring their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.

The youngsters travelled with their parents to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee and Lili celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but Archie and his younger sister did not attend any public events.

Harry and Meghan kept out of the limelight for the majority of the weekend, with the Queen deciding only working royals should grace the Buckingham Palace balcony during the historic festivities.

The Sussexes renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

If Harry and Meghan stay at their UK base, they will be just minutes away from the Cambridges, who are due to have relocated to their new home, Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, before the new school term begins in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVSDs_0hHWIGDn00

The Daily Telegraph reported William and Kate will have settled into the four bedroom property, but their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, will live elsewhere for the first time, as will other staff including the housekeeper and the chef.

The location of the Cambridges’ new home raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, despite their troubled history.

Meghan accused Kate of making her cry in the run up to her wedding, and Harry has described his relationship with William as “space”.

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Still Living With Canadian Ex When She Met Harry–Book

Meghan Markle was still living with Canadian society chef Cory Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a recently published biography claimed. Tom Bower, a biographer who has been vocal in his criticism of Harry and Meghan and who has been called the "Witchfinder General" by the Daily Mail for the excoriating takedowns of his subjects, has caused a media stir in the U.K. with the publication of his book Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the war between the Windsors.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Plans for the biggest royal wedding of the year are underway

She's the daughter of one of Europe's most revered royal style icons and ninth in line to the throne, so it's no surprise that excitement is high for the upcoming nuptials of Princess Maria Laura of Belgium. The 33-year-old daughter of Princess Astrid of Belgium and Archduke Lorenz of Austria-Este...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Slammed as "Woke Kardashian" In Scathing Hit Piece

Meghan Markle has been the target of just about every sort of slander imaginable during her years in the international spotlight. So you almost have to hand it to the muckraking tabloid hacks who keep coming up with new insults to hurl at the Duchess in the absence of anything insightful or relevant to say.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Number Of People Mourning When The Queen Dies Could Practically Shut Down London

After Princess Diana died in August of 1997, mourners flocked en masse to Kensington Palace (via Reader's Digest). Thirty feet of flowers and other objects memorializing the Princess of Wales stretched from the gates. The world may have never known such an incredible display of grief after the death of a British royal family member. And remember, the internet was far from as much of a part of our daily lives as it is now, so people who wanted to pay their respects to the young mom of two were unable to simply log on to Facebook and express their feelings about the tragic death of a woman admired far beyond England.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
St Paul
tatler.com

Will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge forgo a live-in nanny for the first time due to reported move to Windsor?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving from their apartment in Kensington Palace, where they have lived since 2017, to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate in the coming weeks. Whilst the move from the capital to the Berkshire countryside will offer the Cambridges more privacy, it will also mean losing a mainstay of their family life, their Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay

A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Jubilee#Young World#Sussexes#Invictus#St Paul S Cathedral
Daily Beast

The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death

Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Harry and Meghan to Visit U.K. Meetings With Queen, William, and Charles Not on Agenda (Yet)

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to visit the U.K. in early September, their first joint visit since the queen’s jubilee celebrations in June, which was itself only their second visit to the U.K. together since they exited the ranks of the working royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Germany
The List

How Long Will Britain Be In An Official State Of Mourning Upon Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking a whopping 70 years on the throne. Although it was, obviously, a happy occasion for everybody involved, when the queen missed several events due to mobility issues, it sparked concern over how long she has left. After the Trooping the Colour parade, a spokesperson confirmed to Harper's Bazaar, "The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort."
U.K.
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Will Be Delivering The Keynote Speech at The Young World Summit in Manchester

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting Europe in September for a series of engagements related to their respective projects. As previously reported, this trip will mark their first time back in the U.K. since they attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. Sadly, these days, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ visits to Britain are fraught with controversy, as royal fans—and, seemingly, Royal Family members themselves—are divided in their support for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy