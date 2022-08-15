ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fires damage church under renovation, home blocks away in Cobbs Creek

Firefighters worked to save a church and a home in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia after two fires ignited just blocks away.

The first fire broke out late Sunday night inside the Bible Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith at 60th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Flames gutted the second floor of the church which was under renovation.

It was placed under control around 11:26 p.m.

Crews were called to another fire around 5 a.m. Monday at a home at South 60th and Elsworth streets just eight blocks away.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front porch.

The fire was placed under control within minutes.

A fire fighter was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a minor injury and was listed as stable.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

