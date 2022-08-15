Read full article on original website
Iran drops key 'red line' demand as progress on a revived nuclear deal edges forward
Iran has officially dropped a key "red line" demand that had been a major sticking point in efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, a senior administration official told CNN.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Trump considering releasing surveillance footage of FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Washington (CNN) — Some allies of former President Donald Trump are urging him to publicly release surveillance footage of FBI agents executing a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago residence, a proposal that has drawn mixed reaction inside his orbit, CNN has learned. The CCTV footage has been so closely...
Legal heavy hitters reject Trump as investigation heats up, WaPo reporter says
A new report from the Washington Post says that former President Donald Trump is struggling to assemble a team of veteran lawyers to defend him against the Justice Department’s investigation into the handling of confidential documents at Mar-a-Lago. Post reporter Isaac Arnsdorf joins New Day to discuss.
Baldwin denies pulling trigger on 'Rust' set in first interview with CNN
Actor Alec Baldwin is speaking out to CNN amid new findings from the “Rust” shooting investigation. Baldwin maintains he never pulled the trigger and explains why he was scared former President Donald Trump could get him killed. CNN’s Chloe Melas has more.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with US President Joe Biden.
What Grisham thinks is on Mar-a-Lago CCTV footage
Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham and CNN’s Gloria Borger explain why they believe the former President has not yet released surveillance footage from the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, despite proposals from some of his allies to do so.
'Sad to see': Adam Kinzinger on GOP pandering for Trump votes
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to CNN’s Jake Tapper about how Republicans running for election are leaning on conspiracy theories to appease the party’s pro-Trump base.
Gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia's capital
Gunfire and explosions shook an upscale hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening, as police responded to an attack by unidentified gunmen, according to local authorities and witnesses.
Gibraltar prepares for first auction of a Russian oligarch’s detained superyacht
A £65m superyacht of a Russian oligarch hit by sanctions will be auctioned off by the Gibraltar government on Tuesday, becoming the first of the luxury vessels to be sold off since restrictions were imposed on hundreds of rich Russians after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the...
Featherweight boxer Ramla Ali looks to break barriers in Saudi Arabia's first ever female fight
After fleeing war in Somalia as a child, featherweight boxer Ramla Ali has had to fight for everything she has.
